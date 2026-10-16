Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson remained unable to take the practice field at all this week leading to him being ruled out for Week 6 with an ankle injury, while new center Cam Jurgens (concussion) and rookie tight end Matthew Hibner (hand) are also out, head coach Jesse Minter said.

Minter has continued to refer to Jackson’s ankle injury, which caused him to watch the second half of Week 4’s win over the Titans, as a “day-to-day” situation though we reported shortly after the MRI that Jackson was highly likely to miss at least two weeks. There was never any chance of him playing last week, as we heard at the time, and the odds this week were never strong and once he did not take the field at all Wednesday the Ravens began shifting them game plan for back-up Snoop Huntley, who was great in the clutch in an overtime win at Atlanta Sunday night.

The decision to take this course of action was in Jackson’s “best interest” as Minter reiterated after practice on Friday, and while he has not committed to a timetable next week, barring a setback, expect to see Jackson back on the practice field at least in some capacity Wednesday to face the Bengals in another big AFC North game.

Huntley, who spent time with the Browns last season, doesn’t get rattled, though he will be facing an elite pass rush, and the game plan is likely to be very much like last week, with a heavy emphasis on screens and horizontal passes and the perimeter run game and look for Derrick Henry, doing things no age 32 running back has ever done before to carry a heady load against Cleveland’s struggling run defense (30th in Expected Points Added vs the run)

The Other Injuries

Oct 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles center Cam Jurgens (51) plays against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jurgens was in concussion protocol when Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta made a panic moveto trade a second-round pick in 2028 and a fifth-round pick in 2027, for him. Jurgens is still learning this offense, he has not even had a full practice to begin snapping regularly with the quarterbacks and he was ruled our for Cleveland with the sense Week 7 is good for him. Rookie guard Vega Ioane is set to start his third straight game at center and he has been nothing short of a revelation for this football team Hon a shaky offensive line.

Hibner was in line for a bigger role with the Ravens losing “Joker” tight end Durham Smythe for the season and with veteran tight end Mark Andrews taking 16 points off the board against the Falcons and unable to win downfield anymore. However, the hand injury he suffered last week took him off the practice field this week. Minter said the team is not considering an IR stint for the promising player and believes it is more a matter of a week or two.

Trey Hendrickson, the team’s big offseason signing, is set to return after missing two games with a procedure on his finger. He said he knew in Week 1 he would require surgery at some point after suffering the injury, and he and Nnamdi Madubuike have a chance to supercharge a sagging pass defense with more pressure after playing just 32 snaps together thus far and not with either in top form.

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