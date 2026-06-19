Ravens Offseason Could Still Take One More Major Turn in June

The Baltimore Ravens will reconvene at Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills in late July, with their main focus on finally getting over the hump that has blocked their path towards a third Super Bowl appearance in club history.

Part of their inability to find success deep in the postseason over the last few years has to do with a lack of trustworthy pass-catchers, especially when the pressure is mounting.

The team did make a notable effort to upgrade the arsenal available to quarterback Lamar Jackson during the offseason by drafting two wide receivers, two pass-catching tight ends, and adding a blocking tight end free agent, too. It might not be enough though, and that could lead the Ravens to fall back into an old habit despite the fact that it hasn’t yielded positive results in some time.

As training camp approaches, look for the Ravens to at least consider signing one of the still available big names at the wide receiver position. This strategy paid off handsomely for the Ravens a few times in the past, when they signed 31-year old Derrick Mason in 2005, traded for 30-year old Anquan Boldin in 2010, or when they added 34-year old Steve Smith Sr. in 2014. The Mike Wallace deal in 2016 should also be considered a successful one, even if he only lasted two years with the team.

Since then, that well dried up pretty fast.

The list of big names failing to provide a spark in Baltimore includes 33-year old T.J. Houshmandzadeh in 2010, 29-year old Jeremy Maclin in 2017, 31-year old Michael Crabtree in 2018, 32-year old Dez Bryant in 2020, 36-year old DeSean Jackson in 2022, 30-year old Nelson Agholor in 2023, 31-year old Odell Beckham Jr. in 2023, and a 33-year-old DeAndre Hopkins last year.

Who could be available for the Ravens this year?

The three most prominent names still out there are 32-year old Tyreek Hill -- coming off a gruesome season-ending injury last year --, 32-year old Stefon Diggs, and 30-year old Deebo Samuel, all of which might command a price tag north of 10 million as a one-year rental.

Hopkins meanwhile, has said he would be willing to return on the same 5 million deal he agreed to last year.

Other less expensive options include 29-year old Curtis Samuel, 34-year old Keenan Allen, or 32-year old Brandin Cooks. And a 28-year old Brandon Aiyuk just doesn’t seem to be worth the headache, if/when he eventually becomes available.

None of them really jump out as the potential missing link on offense, do they?

Should Baltimore add a veteran wide receiver?

The Ravens seem historically obsessed with over-the-hill wide receivers, and the team hasn’t signed one yet, during this offseason.

But the team has already shown excitement over a revamped wideout group that’s supposed to complement two-time Pro Bowler Zay Flowers, the team’s main target.

Sure, third-year player Devontez Walker has shown very little during his stint in Baltimore, and betting on two mid-round rookies like Ja’Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt can go awfully wrong, especially after the team lost a genuine receiving threat at tight end when Isaiah Likely walked in free agency.

Nonetheless, bringing in an older veteran who will only take targets away from the rookie wideouts could stunt their development, a process where Baltimore has failed repeatedly in the past.

Conventional wisdom says the Ravens should ride it out with the youngsters in 2026, but old habits die hard. By no means should we discard the possibility of the Ravens reaching out to one of those veterans in the next few weeks, right before training camp kicks in.