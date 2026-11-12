Report: Ravens Sign Two Kickers Following Loss Of Jake Moody

After placing struggling second-year kicker Tyler Loop on injured reserve last week, the only healthy player at the position left on the Baltimore Ravens roster was fourth-year pro Jake Moody until he was signed off their practice squad by the Atlanta Falcons earlier this week.

With Loop out at a minimum of three more games, the front office and player personnel staff had to act fast and bring in reinforcements ahead of their Week 10 primetime matchup with the winless Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.

The Ravens brought in a pair of veteran kickers for workouts on Wednesday and are reportedly signing them both. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, they added former Miami Dolphins kicker Riley Patterson to the active 53-man roster that same night, with the intention of having him kick against the Chargers. Per his NFL Network colleague, Ian Rapoport, they are also bringing in former Los Angeles Rams kicker Harrison Mevis to the practice squad.

The #Ravens also signed former #Rams kicker Harrison Mevis to their practice squad, in addition to Riley Patterson to their 53-man roster, per me and @MikeGarafolo. All eyes on the kicking game in practice this week. pic.twitter.com/xnHxGCyiz2 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 12, 2026

Adding both specialists, who were released by their former teams after dealing with some early-season struggles, likely means that they want them to continue to compete for the job in practice or want to have insurance in case Patterson struggles in his debut.

As far as why one got added to the practice squad and the other to the active roster, the Ravens had multiple spots on the 53, and they might've had more competition for Patterson's services and didn't want to risk losing him in a similar fashion to how they lost Moody.

Patterson spent the first five games and all of last season with the Dolphins but was released on Oct. 20 after struggling to consistently kick touchbacks when instructed. As a result, Miami went with their resident practice squad signee, Zane Gonzalez.



When it came to executing on field goals, Patterson converted 7-of-9 attempts this season (77.7%), and last season, his 93.1% conversion rate was the fourth-highest among all NFL kickers with at least 10 attempts after going 27-of-29 in 17 games.

Mevis had been the Rams' kicker since about midway through last season when he replaced a struggling Joshua Karty. He spent the final nine games of the regular season and all three in the playoffs kicking for the 2025 NFC runner-ups, who came into this year as the presumptive Super Bowl favorites.

Since expectations for the Rams as a team were so high and they played in so many primetime and stand-alone games early in the season, it meant that Mevis' struggles were that much more significant. While he was perfect on all 14 of his extra-point attempts in the first five games, he missed four of his first nine field goal attempts, two of which came in an overtime loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 5, which was the final straw and led to his release.

Both Patterson and Mevis are former undrafted free agents who entered the league in 2021 and 2024, respectively, and have played for or at least signed with three or more teams since then.

Moody chose to leave Baltimore

Nov 5, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens kicker Jake Moody (45) looks on from the sideline during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ravens rightfully caught a lot of flak and public blowback for losing Moody, who drilled his lone field goal attempt and extra point in last week's 33-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. After all, they had ample time to sign him to the 53-man roster and could've even done so as a corresponding move after placing Loop on injured reserve.

However, there is more to the story than just general manager Eric DeCosta fumbling the ball on this one, according to head coach Jesse Minter. (The Ravens could have signed Moody to the active roster at any point, including after Thursday's game, which would have precluded any team from contacting him).

"Moody had a chance to be here," Minter said. "He had a choice to make and went somewhere else, [and I'll] leave it at that."

Instead of continuing to be Loops' stand-in and understudy until he got healthy again, the former third-round pick with Super Bowl experience opted to be the No. 1 choice for a Falcons team that plays five of its final eight games inside stadiums, as opposed to remaining with the Ravens, who only play indoors once in their final eight games.

Kickers prefer to kick in enclosed, climate-controlled environments instead of outside, where weather conditions could vastly impact their ability to perform, especially late in the season as fall fades and winter approaches.

"We feel great about our personnel department and us having a really good kicker available on Monday," Minter said.