5 Winners and 6 Losers From Ravens' Primetime Loss To Jaguars

The Baltimore Ravens dropped their fourth straight game this season in Week 9 on Thursday night because they weren't able to upset the visiting red-hot Jacksonville Jaguars, who pulled away from them late in the first half and never looked back as they handed their host a humbling 33-10 home loss.

They came into this game as heavy underdogs after placing their top two quarterbacks on injured reserve with physical ailments they suffered four days prior. It was going to be an uphill battle anyway; they tried to slice it, and pulling off an upset would've required tremendous discipline and playing complementary football in all three phases, and they did anything but.

With the loss, they fell to 4-5 and remain in last place in the division, where they rightfully belong given how they've played the past month and how banged up they've been on offense.

Here are several Ravens players and coaches who stepped up and showed out, and others who made some costly mistakes from coaching and execution standpoints.

Winners

RB Justice Hill

The eighth-year veteran had his most productive game on offense of the season thus far and the second in which he recorded 70-plus rushing yards. He led the Ravens with 85 yards on nine carries, with the bulk of it coming on a 65-yard scoring sprint in the fourth quarter. Hill also caught all three of his targets for seven receiving yards and had some impressive reps in pass protection, picking up blitzers.

65-yard touchdown for Justice Hill!



Tune in on Prime. pic.twitter.com/kvYH0fyt7X — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 6, 2026

K Jake Moody

In his first appearance as a Raven in place of injured second-year pro Tyler Loop, the more experienced fourth-year pro had a confidence-inspiring performance. He drilled his lone field goal attempt from 53 yards with room to spare and, right down the middle, did the same on his extra point attempt and didn't have any kickoff infractions.

Jake Moody from 53 yards in his first game as a Raven...



JAXvsBAL on Prime

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/TRegHRPfdk — NFL (@NFL) November 6, 2026

Run defense

For the fourth week in a row, the Ravens held the opposing team's rushing attack in check to under four yards per carry and didn't give up 100 yards on the ground collectively for the fifth time this season. They had three different players record a tackle for loss and did a great job of setting the edges and flying to the ball.

KYLE HAMILTON IN THE BACKFIELD. 😤



Tune in on Prime. pic.twitter.com/zVAwmOhArG — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 6, 2026

P Ryan Eckley

The rookie specialist was a reliable weapon for the Ravens in the battle for field position, pinning the Jaguars' offense inside their own 20-yard line on three of his five punts, with a long of 55 and an average of 48.2 yards per punt.

DB Malaki Starks

The second-year pro gave up a big play in the first half of this game and made one in the second half that gave the team life. On the one he allowed, he got beat inside for a 53-yard touchdown by Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington, who was playing in the slot when the Ravens dialed up a blitz. With the Ravens trailing by 17 points late in the third quarter, he not only made a tackle for loss by blowing up a wide receiver screen, but he also forced a fumble that gave the offense the ball back at midfield.

FORCED FUMBLE!!! RAVENS RECOVER!!



Tune in on Prime. pic.twitter.com/Wmg8gj76dO — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 6, 2026

Losers

Nov 5, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Fagnano (12) is pressured by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) in the third quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB Joe Fagnano

In more ways than one, it felt like the undrafted rookie never really had a chance to succeed in his first career start for a myriad of reasons, including his ankle injury, weather conditions, poor pass protection, pre-snap penalties that put him behind the sticks, and the players around him not making plays. Nonetheless, he didn't play well in his own right, by his admission, going 10-of-18 for 60 passing yards and two interceptions.

CB Marlon Humphrey

Nov 5, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) tackles Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) in the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although the four-time Pro Bowler finished the game stronger than he started it, by blowing a coverage on the Jaguars' opening offensive drive of the game, that sprung a blocking tight end for a 52-yard gain, set the wrong kind of tone for the type of game it'd wind up being. Humphrey earned Pro Football Focus' highest coverage grade on the Ravens' defense with a 68.9, had the fourth-highest overall grade with a 70.1 and had two pass breakups.

TE Mark Andrews

The three-time Pro Bowler led the team with 19 receiving yards on a pair of catches, but it was what he did before the snap and when lined up under center that landed him on this list. He was one of two veteran leaders on offense who committed one of two back-to-back false starts that derailed the Ravens' second possession of the game. Andrews also fumbled a fourth-and-1 snap on a failed quarterback sneak late in the third that resulted in a turnover on downs.

Pass rush

Nov 5, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike (92) blocks a pasfs by Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) in the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ravens got virtually little to no pressure on the Jaguars' quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, who wasn't sacked at all and was hit just once. Far too often, he was allowed to survey the field and launch bombs over their heads for chunk gains, completing 8 of 10 passes of 10-plus yards for 193 yards and a touchdown. The one good thing they were able to do up front to disrupt Jacksonville's passing attack was bat down three passes at the line of scrimmage, with two coming from two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike and the other from fellow seventh-year veteran Broderick Washington.

Offensive line

While no quarterbacks were hurt during this game, compared to all three getting banged up the week prior, this blocking unit struggled to consistently execute once again. Even though the Ravens recorded their fourth-highest rushing yardage total of the season (172), the bulk of that production came late in garbage time, with the Jaguars up by 30 points and conceding anything that let them bleed the clock.

Pass protection continues to be a struggle for this unit, as they allowed an already physically compromised quarterback to get sacked three times and hit four times. The viral crash-out from offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford on the sideline that was caught on camera was completely warranted given how poorly his unit performed at home in primetime.

Ravens offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford is not happy 😳



(📺 PRIME) pic.twitter.com/KwgRWOSgDM — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 6, 2026

WR LaJohntay Wester

The second-year specialist continues to not provide much juice as a returner, and he fumbled the ball deep in Baltimore territory on a kickoff that set up the Jaguars' third touchdown drive of the game in the fourth quarter.