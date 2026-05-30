Are you sick of hearing “Play Like A Raven?”

Was it something you wish would have been phased out when John Harbaugh was fired?

Is it time for some new slogans and mottos around Owings Mills with this being a rare moment in the history of the Ravens franchise, since the move from Cleveland, with this much newness across the board? Well, in these dog days of the football season – with fake practices going on and training camp still over a month away and coaches and execs counting down the days til they hit the beach – we’ve got you covered at Ravens On Si.

It’s time for some change in the branding of the organization as well. And we’re here not just for in-depth analysts of short-yardage deficiencies and deep studies on every age 32 running back season in the NFL since 1970 (with King Henry at that threshold), but also for the ridiculousness of it all at times. So, yeah, we’ve got some suggestions for Sashi Brown and Co.

(Hopefully, it goes better for the Ravens than this whole “Fly Different” crap is working out for the Orioles. I mean, if the marketing and branding geniuses over there – who want to shove a promotion down your throat every night to try to entice you to sit through their low IQ baseball product (like I will be Saturday afternoon) – meant to imply that they are using a different route to end up flying directly into the same large glass sliding door they’ve been smashing their beaks on since June of 2024, then they nailed it).

Far be it for us to know how these things work, and perhaps this outreach is coming far too late, but maybe they could run these ideas by some focus groups and see where it goes:

Winter Like Minter or Winter With Minter

It’s cozy! It’s welcoming! Perhaps it’s just an excuse for me to bust out some exclamation points!

It puts their rookie head coach right at the front of this rebrand where he belongs. Well, actually, it’s truly the Sashi and Eric DeCosta show – and they have more power and pull throughout every corridor of this organization than ever before and certainly a stronger hand in the coaching staff than ever before -but Minter is going to be the one in front of the microphones four-to-five days a week soon enough.

So he’ll be the face of it. But he ain’t the wizard behind the curtain (and neither is Ozzie, anymore, sadly).

Minters winters in LA, running the Chargers defense, were quite warm and his unit thrived in most every department these Ravens defenses have failed in. Especially the fourth quarter. We don’t know how well he can balance fixing a broken defense and calling plays for it while also learning to handle all the head coaching responsibilities on the fly, but we’re about to find out.

Somebody smarter than me (low bar to clear) could probably figure out a way to loop Mike Macdonald into this, because him leaving and quickly winning a Lombardi in Seattle has plenty to do with Minter’s arrival. I don’t know, maybe, “Macdonald Flew The Coop So Minter Could Cawl Plays From His Nest?” Yeah, doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue. Wouldn’t really fit on a t-shirt.

For a deep cut, for those who remember the “Mighty Men” era of Harbaugh’s tenure, “Minter’s Mighty Men” could work. Probably too derivative, though.

Ravens Country, Let’s Ride!

Speaking of derivative ... Lamar Jackson has met some incredible challenges before, but asking him to try to make this slogan anything but nauseating – in a post-Russell Wilson NFL (we hope) - might be too much even for him. But for those who are done with “Play Like A Raven,” remember, it could always be worse.

It would be pretty hysterical if Lamar sprinkled this in at some point. Like right after they out to bed that record-setting contract extension that sure to come any day now. Right? Like they wouldn’t actually risk going into Week 1 with him on what amounts to a lame duck year. “Lamar’s Last Ride,” would be a bummer of a slogan but it’s one they keep getting dangerously close to.

If you wanted to go with something on the offensive side of the ball, I was also noodlingn on "If You Are Older Than Our OC, You Get In For Free," but with Declan Doyle just turning 30 we don't want to bleed the owner dry now, do we?

If You Hate The Rosta, Blame DeCosta!

The days of people being able to cover for this front office in the media and spin yarns about David Ojabo and that utter failure of a draft pick somehow being on Harbaugh because his brother coaches Ojabo at Michigan before Ojabo blew his knee out are over. I mean they'll try it, but don't let them take you for fools.

The GM didn't have to alter his personnel staff much at all and the owner wanted Harbaugh to blow up his staff yet again and that's why one is gonen and the other if more in charge than ever. Let's just keep it real. (And yeah we're taking major liberites with the word "roster" here).

Minter couldn’t be quicker to genuflect to DeCosta about anything that could remotely be connected to personnel at his initial press conference and, much like the Orioles were never going to let a skipper like Joe Girdardi or Buck Showalter anywhere near their opening (ITS WORKING OUT PERFECTLY!), DeCosta was never going to let his owner get an audience with Sean McDermott or Kevinn Stefanski or anyone with a resume or pedigree as a head coach.

This was always going to be Minter’s gig and the process was set up as such. So all of Minter’s forthcoming resukts go on DeCosta and Brown’s ledger. All of it. If/when some of the hires on offense aren’t up to snuff, that’s on the two men atop the football operations department. The two men who hired Minter (with the owner admittedly along for the ride to rubber stamp it at the end.

DeCosta had no real role in hiring Harbaugh, despite some of his revisionist history after his buddy failed to mention him in any and every of the messages he penned immediately after his firing. This is a different dynamic than we’ve seen around here in a long time.

And in this space, credit and blame will be doled out accordingly.

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