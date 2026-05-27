The Case For A Devontez Walker Breakout Season

Despite four draft picks utilized on pass catchers (mid round or later) and with major questions lingering over the install of a new Ravens offense, one could make a case that barely-used receiver Devontez Walker is positioned better than ever before.

For the first time in a long time the Ravens haven’t overspent on an aging receiver at the end of his career to clog up the depth chart. Furthermore, with DeAndre Hopkins gone (his downfield metrics were actually quite noteworthy given his age), and neither of the receivers drafted a speedster who can win deep consistently and only one of the tight ends taken bringing speed to the table, and with veteran deep-threat Rashod Bateman ineffective for much of his stint here since being taken in the first round, this could be a summer of opportunity for Walker.

No pass catcher was viable in this offense in 2025 save for Zay Flowers. And while Walker has barely seen the field he has provided explosive touchdowns on multiple occasions and perhaps he can factor more for rookie coordinator Declan Doyle than he did for veteran Todd Monken. It’s a new slate, in an offense that hasn’t existed previously (though will obviously borrow heavily from Sean Payton and Ben Johnson, whom Doyle apprenticed under), and Walker’s skillset is fairly unique among his position group.

Maximizing Opportunities

Walker is going to have to prove through the OTA sessions and training camp that he merits more reps in the regular season, but the learning curve for rookie receivers can be steep, and Lamar Jackson hasn’t been shy about chucking it deep to him when Walker has attacked defenses vertically. The downfield passing game – especially on the boundary – is one of many areas that must improve for Baltimore in 2026.

Walker ran only 61 routes last season (Hopkins ran 202 by comparison), just 11th on the team and well behind the likes of back-up running back Rasheen Ali and former special teams guy Tylan Wallace. Like Hopkins, Wallace is gone, and so is established move tight end Isaiah Likely (238 route), another downfield threat. At the very least Walker seems like the one true understudy to Bateman, who has a significant injury history and has fallen out of favor before.

It remains to be seen what Walker could provide with a more robust sample size, but he clearly stood out from other Ravens pass catchers in downfield metrics last season (per TruMedia):

Yards/Route: Flowers (2.53), Walker (2.23), Hopkins (1.63), Charlie Kolar (1.39) … Bateman (0.70)

Yards/Reception: Walker (22.7), Hopkins (15.0), Kolar (14.2), Flowers (14.1)

Adjusted Yds/Route: Walker (3.95), Flowers (3.64), Kolar (2.58), Hopkins (2.50) … Bateman (1.17)

Air Yards/Target: Walker (24.5), Wallace (13.38), Hopkins (13.15), Bateman (12.32)

Air Yards/Route Run: Walker (3.21), Hopkins (2.54), Flowers (2.51) … Bateman (1.47)

Route Depth: Walker (12.77), Bateman (10.76), Wallace (9.32), Flowers (8.97)

Questions To Answer

Can Walker display enough versatility in his profile to warrant more work? Does the fact the Ravens have resisted the yearly urge – at least to this point – to rent a 30-something wideout speak to him having a chance to show what he can do at least until much closer to roster cutdowns?

Some of these numbers will undoubtedly drop with increased usage, but with just two years under his belt, still just 24-years old, and midround receivers often needing time to adjust to the pro game (fourth round pick in 2024), it’s fair to suggest now is the perfect time to lean into his vertical abilities. It should be go time for Walker, with so many rookie pass catchers added to the mix (fifth-round pick Adam Randall is a converted receiver with just one year at running back as well), and with new coaches now handling his development.

With just seven career receptions, and four of them for touchdowns, it wouldn’t take much to contribute in 2026 on a more consistent basis. He’s a player we’ll be keeping a close eye on in August and one who just might be able to pop much more in September and beyond. Even if its just a few more splash plays with a little more regularity.

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