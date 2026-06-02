The Myles Garrett Trade Is Excellent News for Ravens

The NFL offseason was rocked at the start of June, as two-time Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett was traded west to the Los Angeles Rams.

The blockbuster trade also provides a sigh of relief for teams inside the AFC North, as they won’t have to see Garrett lined up against them twice a year.

Full trade terms, per ESPN sources:



🏈Rams receive: Myles Garrett



🏈Browns receive: Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 2nd and a 2029 3rd. https://t.co/3WdPta3vrz pic.twitter.com/mXq3tUEhdt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 1, 2026

With one of the AFC’s most impactful defensive players now removed from the conference, Baltimore’s floor rises even further as they may be one of the biggest beneficiaries from this astounding trade.

Hendrickson Leads the AFC North at Edge

Myles Garrett was in a league of his own at the edge position; now that he's gone, who takes the mantle?

The most obvious answer should be Trey Hendrickson.

Since 2023, Garrett has led the league with 51 sacks; Hendrickson is not far behind with 39. The Ravens signee also had more productive numbers than Garrett in 2024, when he led the league in sacks (17) and was top-3 in pass-rush win rate (20%).

In comparison to the rest of the edge rushers still in the division, Hendrickson leads the way in pressures (185) and is second in forced fumbles (10). Although Hendrickson had a subpar season in 2025 due to injury, as the star edge rusher now gets healthier, the production will return alongside it.

Even with TJ Watt still in the division, his prominence as the standard doesn’t seem to hold, as his production has begun to dip over the last two seasons.

Baltimore now goes through a seismic shift from one of the worst pass rush units in the division to being the cream of the crop. They become the bullies in the trenches once again.

Lamar Jackson’s Life Becomes Much Easier.

Nov 16, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws downfield during the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Garrett has unleashed his fury against countless teams, but there have been two that he’s completely dominated: in-state rival Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens.

The generational pass rusher has 125.5 sacks in his career and 14 of them have been against the Ravens, including four in their Week 11 matchup last season. Garrett has been one of the few pass rushers in the league that has contained Jackson because of his explosiveness off the snap and discipline to stay in his rush lane.

Lamar Jackson has taken a ton of punishment from the Browns, as that franchise has the most sacks on the two-time MVP during his career (35), but many of those are due to the attention Garrett brings on the field. Jackson will have more time in the pocket, and All-Pro tackle Ronnie Stanley has one less superstar to face in pass protection.

The Ravens hold an incredible 51-15 record when opponents sack Lamar Jackson fewer than two times. Myles Garrett's trade to Los Angeles guarantees Baltimore's offensive line a massive advantage for at least one more game.

For Baltimore, coming off a season where they allowed 45 sacks, hearing the news that Myles Garrett won’t be an opponent twice this season may be the Ravens' silver lining. The Ravens won’t have Garrett on their radar unless the two potentially meet in February, and for Baltimore, that’s a bridge they’d rather cross when the time comes.