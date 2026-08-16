Un-drafted Rookie QB Joe Fagnano Played Like A Veteran In Sterling Ravens Debut

No one on the Ravens roster did more to alter his perception in the preseason opener than reserve quarterback Joe Fagnano.

The undrafted rookie out of UCONN, who has been rarely used to this point and was supposed to be a camp body, played the bulk of a 24-7 thrashing of the Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium Saturday night and looked exceptional for the most part under the circumstances.

Thrust into far more action than expected when veteran quarterback Skylar Thompson abruptly headed to the Injured List last week, and with the Ravens likely to be on the lookout for more experienced options to help get them through the remainder of training camp, Fagnano earned a longer look in the further exhibition games (two-time MVP Lamar Jackson is not going to play in the preseason) and took a step toward being considered a developmental passer worth keeping around.

One outing is just one outing, and the Eagles played their deep depth and rested their starters and key backups, too, in many cases. But given how little he did in the spring and summer leading into this outing and the suboptimal way he was ushered into this long look – Baltimore signed UFL quarterback Austin Reed very late in the week and he played very sparingly Saturday – no one could have asked for anything more out of Fagnano. Rookie head coach Jesse Minter didn’t even have a problem with the endzone interception he threw at the end of the first half.

“Man, he clearly handled it pretty well,” Minter said of the difficult assignment. “Major shout out to him. The guy made an unbelievable play at the end of the half — I was watching it right from behind the quarterback, and liked the throw that he made, trying to put it on the over route on the boot …

“And so for him to even bounce back from that and come back in the second half and play really well — that is kind of what we have seen. The more opportunities he has gotten over the last week, the better he has played. And it is a credit to him because he did not get a ton of reps, and he has never gone in there and not known what to do, not known how to operate, not known how to run the huddle. So major props to Joe.

Better Than Expected

If Fagnano had looked overwhelmed in the huddle alone, it couldn’t have shocked anyone.

Had he been skittish and inaccurate and hurried, that would be expected. Especially at the start. If footwork and progressions and getting under center to operate so much had thrown him askew, it would have been natural. None of that occurred, and as someone who was pushing this front office to be progressive about veteran QB options, this showing certainly put that urgency on hold.

Now I’m interested to see what he can do this weekend against another defensive mastermind, in Brian Flores (even if he runs a watered down scheme like Eagles coordinator Vic Fangio did Saturday, this will be quite a test). Fagnano has quality film out there now and Flores blitzes more than anyone in the NFL, and if Fagnano can back up this first outing, he’s going to stick around here a while on a practice squad.

Fagnano, 25, whose initial signing was overshadowed by Heisman Trophy hopeful Diego Pavia also joining Baltimore’s roster, took advantage of early simple play calls to make some layups and get his feet under him and build a little confidence, and while he wasn’t pushing the ball deep downfield, he executed at a level that belied his resume.

He completed 22 of 28 passes for 224 yards with a touchdown and a pick. He made a nice pass to breakout rookie receiver Ja’Koi Lane that allowed him to get yards after the catch coming across the middle for a score. He showed some touch and understanding of the offense.

Fagnano, who began his college career at tiny Maine, only had two instances in the game with consecutive incomplete passes (and never three in a row). He dropped back 29 times and never took a sack. He was 9-for-11 for 97 yards when operating under center, something that is pretty foreign to most college QBs.

"I just take it one day at a time,” Fagnano told reporters after the game. “Being an undrafted guy, opportunities may come, they may not come, and I'm just looking to be ready for when they do. It doesn't really matter who's in the room. I'm just trying to control what I can control and focus on me and try to help this football team win games and do what I can."

While Minter said he can live with the attempt to make a play in the endzone at the end of the half, Fagnano did throw across his body some on the bootleg and probably needed to deliver it early or throw it away. Still, the defensive back made a stellar play to turn it into a pick and the preseason if for learning. Fagnano took it to heart.

“Just throw it away; play another down,” Fagnano said. “That's something I'm going to learn from. It's unfortunate. The guy made a good play, but I could have prohibited that."

Spreading The Ball Around

There was far more good than bad, and overall a consistent and well-orchestrated performance. There was potential for QB this young behind a makeshift offensive line to be a major problem, especially with so many new concepts thrown out there. It was anything but, even with coordinator Declan Doyle calling plays for the first time ever.

"I think [the key was] just getting the play call in fast,” Fagnano said, “and then communicating it to those guys so we were able to get up to the line of scrimmage. We're not rushing [or] fighting the play clock. Using the play clock to our advantage. I think that was pretty big for us."

This young man managed to complete passes to 11 teammates, leaning into a wide swath of receivers, tight ends and running backs funneling into the game, most making their NFL debut, too. Baltimore picked up at least two first downs on every series Fagnano commanded as the QB. “I think we did a good job of getting that first, first down each drive," Fagnano noted.

No matter the caliber of competition, in a game as potentially chaotic as this, that’s impressive. He never cowered or flinched, and gave this staff a foundation to build from, though obviously his snaps are going to remain few and far between through the week. His self-belief was apparent. This was impressive.

“I've always had that confidence in myself,” Fagnano said. “It's something that you have to have, especially at the quarterback position, but it even means that much more now that I have a preseason game under my belt.

“There's a lot to improve on, for sure. I have to watch the film. I didn't play a perfect game, but it's definitely something that I want to build off of."

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