10 Winners and 5 Losers From Ravens' International Win Over Cowboys

The Baltimore Ravens bounced back in a big way in Week 3 of the 2026 regular season on Sunday with a thrilling 34-31 win over the Dallas Cowboys overseas in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

They came into this game favored to come out on top by more than a field goal and were able to secure a walk-off after blowing another second-half double-digit lead by stepping up and making key plays in all three phases of the game.

Here are several Ravens players and coaches who stepped up and showed out, and others who made some costly mistakes from coaching and execution standpoints.

Winners

K Tyler Loop

The second-year pro redeemed himself from missing his first career game-winning field goal opportunity to end last season by coming up clutch and converting on his second in dramatic fashion. With one second left in regulation, Loop made sure the Ravens avoided going into overtime when he snuck a 56-yarder just inside the left upright to win in Brazil.

WR Zay Flowers

After it seemed like the Ravens would be without their top weapon in the passing game for the second week in a row, he made his triumphant return from a nagging hamstring injury and made the absolute most of his limited opportunities. Flowers ran just 14 routes on his 21, hauling in five of his six targets for 84 receiving yards and added 20 rushing yards to his scrimmage total on his one rushing attempt. Anytime the Ravens needed a big play for a key first down, they called on No. 4, and he rose to the occasion, with the most clutch being the 27-yard snag he made in the final seconds.

LAMAR TO FLOWERS WITH 1 SECOND LEFT@BALvsDAL on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/waTW7TbhSQ — NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026

QB Lamar Jackson

The two-time league MVP had a highly efficient day as a passer, going 15-of-20 for 186 passing yards, two touchdowns, a QBR of 94 and a passer rating of 136.7. However, he made some of his most impactful plays with his legs, starting with the 21-yard designed run to jumpstart their first touchdown drive in the first quarter and capping it off with a 17-yard scramble to begin their fourth. Jackson finished with the second-most rushing yards on the team with 50 yards on six carries for an average of 8.3 per carry. After delivering an on-time and accurate pass to Flowers on the penultimate play of regulation, he was the one credited with calling a timeout with one second left on the clock.

RB Derrick Henry

Although the future Hall of Famer didn't eclipse 100-plus yards on the ground for the second week in a row, he still found his way into the end zone twice, giving him six through three games. He also still managed to make history yet again with his team-leading 89 rushing yards, moving him past the great Eric Dickerson for the ninth-most career rushing yards all-time.

HC Jesse Minter

Even though the unit he is directly in charge of putting in position to succeed nearly cost them this game and blew yet another fourth-quarter lead, the Ravens made enough plays across all three phases to notch the first signature win of his tenure at the helm. The ability to overcome as much adversity as they faced in the game, from a slow start that saw them quickly looking up at a 10-0 hole to blowing another late lead and finishing in thrilling fashion, starts at the top with Minter and trickles down to the rest of the team.

OC Declan Doyle

While the execution wasn't always on point from the players, there's no denying that the first-time playcaller had a bounce-back performance and was in his bag for the majority of his game. He schemed up wide-open targets for Jackson to hit in stride down the field and in soft zones after getting the Cowboys' defense moving in different directions. His unit put up 30-plus points for the second time in three weeks, posted 378 yards of total offense and averaged 6.5 yards per play.

DT Travis Jones

The fifth-year veteran was the only consistently disruptive force for the Ravens among their defensive trenches, as he made several stops at and behind the line of scrimmage throughout the game. Jones tied for the team lead in total tackles among defensive linemen with three, including a team-high two for a loss, and he forced a key fumble on the Cowboys' first drive of the second half.

ILB Trenton Simpson

The fourth-year pro continued to ball out for the third week in a row as a menace in the backfield and around the line of scrimmage for the opposing team. He finished with seven total tackles, including five solos and two for a loss, tying Jones for the team lead, and recovered the fumble he forced. His best play came on a screen he blew up for a loss of five yards late in the second quarter.

DB Keondre Jackson

The second-year pro made the second-biggest special teams play of the game after Loop's game-winner from 50-plus. In the third quarter, he burst through the line of scrimmage and blocked a 59-yard field goal attempt by the Cowboys' three-time Pro Bowl kicker and long-range specialist Brandon Aubrey.

ILB Roquan Smith

The four-time Pro Bowler continues lead the team in total tackles and splash plays at the onset of the season after a down year in 2025 when he hardly made any aside from a fumble return for a touchdown. Against the Cowboys, he recorded the team's lone sack in a key early third down in the red zone to force a short field goal, and he forced a fumble on a fourth-down attempt in which he stopped the running back for no gain and dislodged the ball.

Losers

Sep 27, 2026; Rio De Janeiro, BRA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) catches the ball in front of Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) during the game at Maracana Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CB Marlon Humphrey

Despite being in good position while in coverage most of the time, the four-time Pro Bowler was on the wrong end of too many big plays and key conversions by the Cowboys' offense through the air in this game. His most glaring was the 49-yard field-flipper that he stopped from going the distance but still sparked a go-ahead touchdown drive by Dallas.

Overall offensive line health

The Ravens already came into this game down two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who was out with a toe injury. By the end of it, they had lost both starting center Jovaughn Gwyn and primary backup Ethan Pocic, forcing first-round rookie Olaivavega Ioane to slide over for the final two drives of the game. Minter didn't have any updates on the two injured players after the game and losing one or both for an extended period of time would be a huge blow and likely cause some major reshuffling to the starting blocking unit.

Open field tackling

For the second week in a row, bringing down pass catchers and ball carriers short of the line to gain was a major issue for the Ravens' defense. It was particularly troubling in the second half when the Cowboys were seemingly moving the ball at will through the air and mounted a furious rally. Minter's unit would force a second- or third-and-long, only to have Dak Prescott throw the ball on a rope to one of his targets in stride for a new set of downs. There were too many whiffs, broken arm tackles and failures to break down and secure stops or rally to the ball so that others could help prevent a conversion.

Pass rush

Although the Ravens pressured Prescott a good amount and hit him seven times, it was often after he had already gotten the ball out of his hands, as they failed to get home and finish the play for a sack outside of Smith on his early blitz. There were some close calls, and it marked the first game back in action for two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike, so they may need a little more time to get fully in sync. The team invested a lot of money into their defensive front, including the largest free-agent contract in franchise history, and isn't getting enough of a return in the form of drive-ending sacks, especially late in games when Trey Hendrickson was brought in to be their finisher.

Penalties

The Ravens continue to be their own worst enemy at the most inopportune times when it comes to a lack of discipline, as they were penalized nine times for 78 yards. Their lack of attention to detail remains a particular issue on offense, where they were called for false starts, illegal formation, ineligible man downfield and holding. They were able to overcome shooting themselves in the foot several times this time around, as they did in Week 1, but last week's loss to the New Orleans Saints proved that it won't always be the case, especially if you're missing key pieces like Flowers and other top weapons or blockers.