Baltimore Ravens Biggest Winners and Losers From the NFL Draft

The Baltimore Ravens have one of the biggest and most impressive collections of rookie talent coming out of the 2026 NFL Draft, where they made 11 picks across all seven rounds.

While the team as a whole got a lot better, not everyone on the roster will benefit equally from the arrival of the new blood, if at all. In some instances, there are pathways to starting jobs, playing time, or a roster spot that are mostly or completely cut off.

Here is a list of the Ravens' biggest winners and losers from the 2026 NFL Draft with explanations behind each designation.

Winners

QB Lamar Jackson: There is no bigger beneficiary of this past weekend's haul than the Ravens' franchise quarterback. They continue to fortify the offensive line with the selection of Olaivavega Ioane in the first round, got him a pair of big-bodied wide receivers who specialize in playing above the rim in Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt and added a trio of dynamic weapons with the double dip at tight end of Matt Hibner and Josh Cuevas and at running back with Adam Randall.

IOL Corey Bullock: The Ravens lost out on their top two-rated centers in this year's draft class early on Day 2. Since they opted not to pivot to taking another, the former undrafted gem out of Maryland continues to be the likely leader in the clubhouse to succeed three-time Pro Bowler Tyler Linderbaum, who he backed up last season, until or if another move is made at the position.

Coaching staff: The Ravens came into this draft wanting to be bigger and more physical across the board on both sides of the ball, and did just that throughout the three days and all seven rounds. They got a new offensive coordinator, Declan Doyle, five rookies with extensive pass-catching experience, including Randall, who is a converted receiver, and new offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford, his pre-draft crush, and the top-rated interior lineman in the class with Ioane. They also provided both head coach Jesse Minter and defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver a trio of versatile defenders who scream 'Play like a Raven' with outside linebacker Zion Young, nickel corner Chandler River, and defensive lineman Rayshaun Benny.

K Tyler Loop: Not only did the Ravens not draft and have yet to sign any competition for the second-year pro coming off a bit of a rocky rookie season, but they got him a punter with extensive holding experience in the sixth round by taking Ryan Eckley out of Michigan State to replace First Team All Pro Jordan Stout.

ILB Jay Higgins IV: One of the underrated, deeper positions in the 2026 draft talent pool was at off-ball linebacker. There were impactful prospects to be had at the position on all three days. The fact that the Ravens didn't spend one of their nearly a dozen picks on one of them shows that they are not only confident in 2025 fourth-rounder Teddye Buchanan's recovery from his torn ACL but also their belief in Higgins, who made the team as an undrafted rookie last year, to round out the depth chart at the position for now.

Losers

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devontez Walker (81) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

WR Devontez Walker: After months of getting hyped up by teammates and coaches, the 2024 fourth-rounder heading into a pivotal third season has more competition in his quest for more playing time after the Ravens took back-to-back receivers with Lane and Sarratt. There's still a solid chance that Walker could outplay both rookies over the course of the summer, training camp, and preseason to emerge as the Ravens new No. 3 receiver, but it won't be easy.

OL Emery Jones: While the Ravens double-dipped at the guard spot with their first overall and final pick, seventh-rounder Evan Beerntsen isn't the one who cut off his clearest path to earning a starting spot. That distinction belongs to Ioane, who is slated to be the starting right guard after the team reunited with veteran left guard John Simpson in free agency. As it stands now, Jones is projected to be quality depth at both spots on the right side of the line.

RB Rasheen Ali: For the second year in a row, the 2024 fifth-rounder will likely be entering training camp on the roster bubble after the Ravens added a running back in Randall, who was handpicked by team owner Steve Bisciotti himself. The rookie out of Clemson offers a dynamic skillset as a pass catcher and is four inches taller and about 20 pounds heavier than Ali.

DT Broderick Washington: After being rumored to be a potential and, at one time, expected, salary cap casualty coming off an injury-shortened 2025 season and slated to count $5.8 million against the cap in 2026, the six-year veteran is still on the team, for the moment. With the selection of Benny in the seventh round and a possible veteran free agent addition, Washington might very well still be on the chopping block.

IOL Andrew Vorhees: The 2023 seventh-rounder is heading into the final year of his rookie deal with 20 starts in 32 career games under his belt, but now has no clear pathway to gaining or reclaiming a starting spot, barring injury or unless he starts cross-training at center. The additions of Ioane in the draft and Simpson in free agency eliminated his obvious pathway to meaningful playing time, but unlike Jones, he will be competing with Beerntsen for not only a depth role but a roster spot altogether. He is slated to make $3.6 million in 2026, which could also wind up being a determining factor come final cutdown time.

CB Robert Longerbeam: With the selection of Rivers and the presence of undrafted gem Keyon Martin, who not only made the team but played a lot of meaningful snaps as a rookie, both on defense and special teams, the outlook for the second-year pro looks bleak. The 2025 sixth-rounder missed his entire rookie season with a torn patella tendon and now faces an uphill battle to make the cut.

IOL Jovaughn Gwyn: The fourth-year pro followed Ledford to Baltimore from the Atlanta Falcons, where he was drafted in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Of the interior linemen fighting for a depth role, he's the likeliest to not make the final cut, but is a prime candidate to get brought back on the practice squad, giving his positional versatility and familiarity with the scheme and coaching staff.