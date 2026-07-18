What Baltimore Ravens Is Getting in Their New Center Ethan Pocic

Baltimore found its new frontrunner for the vacant center position by signing 10-year veteran Ethan Pocic.

The offensive lineman joined the Ravens on a one-year, $4.5 million deal, adding another offseason piece from a division rival.

Sources: Former Browns center Ethan Pocic, who started 97 games in nine NFL seasons before tearing his Achilles last year, is signing a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens. Pocic is said to be healthy, and he will have a chance to replace former Ravens center Tyler… pic.twitter.com/B2e7ycmZ4z — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 17, 2026

Pocic now joins a center room with Corey Bullock, Jovaughn Gwynn and Danny Pinter, bringing veteran presence and added competition. The 30-year-old has more than 97 career starts in the middle and is far ahead of the remaining options for Baltimore at this point in the offseason.

Although he’s returning from a season-ending Achilles injury, several aspects of Pocic's game would benefit the Dwayne Ledford unit.

Pocic Provides Peace in the Passing Game

After allowing 45 sacks last season, the Ravens continue the trend of a stable interior presence by signing Pocic. Over his four-year stint in Cleveland, Pocic allowed only eight sacks in 57 games, including two sacks last season over 826 snaps.

The center, who turns 31 next season, had a lower pressure rate (2.7) and fewer pressures (14) than former Pro Bowler Tyler Linderbaum. Despite the lower pass rush win rate, Pocic’s PFF passing grade of 62.2 offers a better option than other available centers.

Pocic brings size in the middle. The 6-foot-6, 320-pounder is an upgrade over the 6-foot-2, 305-pound Linderbaum. That size difference is major for an interior offensive line that struggled against bigger defensive tackles.

A little Ethan Pocic vs Travis Jones in pass pro pic.twitter.com/YjC8YOHTxz — Cole Jackson (@ColeJacksonFB) July 18, 2026

Pocic will be in an entirely new scenario, going from proven guards in Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller to John Simpson and promising rookie Olaivavega Ioane. Even with the change of scenery, Baltimore will have a stronger presence inside with Pocic.

Pocic is a Jack of All Trades in the Run

Pocic was a free agent who made the most sense for Baltimore's run-oriented offense. Pairing him with Simpson and Ioane, two guards who thrive as run blockers, gives the Ravens three maulers on the inside.

Offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford wants to establish a zone-run offense, and having Pocic will make that transition smoother.

Pocic is versatile in both zone and gap schemes, as Cleveland ran zone at 42% and gap at 47% last season. Before the injury, he was crucial in double teams as a post or trail player and was comfortable working up in space against second-level defenders.

After being cleared to return to football following an Achilles injury, center Ethan Pocic is being brought in by the Baltimore Ravens on a one-year deal.



Let’s see what he’s got left in the tank. He could find himself starting on the Great Wall of Baltimore! pic.twitter.com/15OlqPhpnA — Nic Mason (@British_Raven19) July 17, 2026

Can Health Stay Intact?

Overall, the questions surrounding Pocic's signing will center on his health, even though he’s cleared by doctors to attend training camp later in the month. History doesn’t favor Achilles injuries, especially when a player is 30 or older.

Center will be crucial for Baltimore this upcoming season. As Baldy Baldinger said, “Matt Burke is one of the reasons [Baltimore] won a Super Bowl.” If Pocic can show consistent flashes of the player he was before the injury, $4.5 million might be the cost that cures the Ravens' recent offensive line woes.