The Ravens have a center problem.

They can couch it however they like. It’s a problem.

And in May and Jone, with practices heavily controlled, trying to evaluate line play is kind of a waste of time. Ravens rookie offensive coordinator Declan Doyle spent last year in Chicago under Ben Johnson, who offered this assessment of spring trench play this week: “We’ll know everything when the pads come on. Right now, to evaluate offensive line and defensive line play is fool’s gold.” And Johnson’s coaching mentor, Dan Campbell has referred to this time of year as “pajama” season.

So with that disclaimer out of the way, of course we are going to be focusing on the one starting spot on this 2026 Ravens roster, as currently constructed, that appears to be a gaping hole. The Ravens have been rotating three options at center with the first team through each week of OTAs (veterans Jovaughn Gwyn and Danny Pinter, and youngster Corey Bullock), and that process ends in the middle of next week when minicamp concludes.

Does one of them get more work than the others with the starters here? Is there a discernable pecking order? And is this really just a waste of time before they go and get someone with an NFL pedigree snapping a football for a living?

All Gwyn, All The Time Next Week?

But our focus is going to be on the one veteran on the roster with ties to run game coordinator Dwayne Ledford from their time together in Atlanta. Gwyn. Now, we can’t talk about much playing experience, because Gwyn’s career high for snaps in a game is six and he has played more than one snap on offense in a game twice in his entire NFL career, which has amounted to sporadic special teams play.

But if the new offensive line coach/run game guru takes a shine to you and you know the scheme, that can’t hurt. And while we don’t want to read too much into rep rotations, we found it interesting that Pinter was with the ones the first week of OTAs when MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson wasn’t in attendance, and then Gwyn got a look the second week, when Lamar was there, in the practice open to the media.

If they think he can do something he’s never done before, then you probably need to provide a long runway to determine it, so maybe rotating starting reps next week won’t be the way they go. Maybe give one guy the chance to show what he can do, in so much as he can do anything with pajamas on pretending to block?

The former seventh-round pick is a little undersized, but that’s seemingly how the Ravens have liked their centers recently.

Other Options

Pinter is in his sixth NFL season but is not exactly someone who has a resume filled with games logged at center. He has 10 career starts there but was someone seen as valuable depth across the offensive line in Indianapolis, and it’s why, if the Ravens do go out and sign a legit free agent center that versatility and experience could make Pinter a nice complimentary depth piece on the final 53-man roster, as he brings six years of experience – HYPER.

Bulluck is an undrafted free agent out of Maryland who has been in the organization for a while now and impressed enough to stick around a few years and learn under Linderbaum. It would be pretty surprising for a team with these expectations, while installing a new system, to skew so young and inexperienced at such a critical position under any circumstances, let alone these.

If this entire drama has just been a formality to get the Ravens to go spend another $6M to get a real center, then so be it. If not, I’d suggest giving one of these longshots a real shot to win the job without handing it off day to day or week to week in practices now and in training camp.

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