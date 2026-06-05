Projecting Ravens 53 Man Roster Before Minicamp

The Ravens roster isn’t exactly overloaded with questions entering mini camp.

Not much has changed for head coach Jesse Minter since the start of Organized Team Activities and the same questions remain – mostly regarding the offensive line. The more elite personnel is on the defensive side of the ball and rookie offensive coordinator Declan Doyle has to get more out of the receiver and tight end positions than Todd Monken was able to cull a year ago.

The bulk of the major offseason additions have come on the defensive side, and at this point the Ravens are probably not inclined to address any needs until much closer to the start of training camp. If nothing else, general manager Eric DeCosta has at least acknowledged that the situation at center isn’t ideal. Let’s hope he gets real about it soon.

Offense (25)

QB (2) – Lamar Jackson, Snoop Huntley: Skylar Thompson can start the season on the practice squad I figure.

RB (4) – Derrick Henry, Justice Hill, Jaleel McLaughlin, Adam Randall: When the owner makes a fifth round pick, he’s on the team. And Randall could make an impact in return game. Going to stick with my prediction the Ravens find a “joker” RB to fit this offense in McLaughlin.

TE (4) – Mark Andrews, Durham Smythe, Matthew Hibner, Josh Cuevas: I firmly believe Darren Waller would be a better option than any of these guys for a couple of million bucks but what do I know - HYPER

WR (5) - Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Ja’Kobi Lane, Elijah Sarratt, Devontez Walker, LaJohntay Wester: Could Wester become a luxury if others emerge in the return game? The Ravens seem to be finally resisting the urge to sign an over-the-hill receiver, which is good news. Walker is going to breakout this season.

OL (10) - Ronnie Stanley, Vega Ioane, John Simpson, Roger Rosengarten, Ehtan Pocic, Carson Vinson, Andrew Vorhees, Emery Jones, Danny Pinter, Diego Pounds: Man do they need a swing tackle with starting experience. And we are going ahead and putting Pocic, the best free agent center out there (per our buddy Brian Baldinger) on this roster because the center situation is disastrous.

Defense (25)

DL (7) – Travis Jones, Calais Campbell, Broderick Washington, John Jenkins, Rayshaun Benny, Adisa Isaac, Aeneas Peebles: Nnamdi Madubuike seems like a stretch for Week 1. And there is still a chance that Washington’s salary ends up used on a starting center. Isaac and Peebles better show well this summer.

LB (8) – Trey Hendrickson, Roquan Smith, Zion Young, Teddye Buchanon, Mike Green, Tavius Robinson, Trenton Simpson, Carl Jones: Buchanon was on the upswing last year and hopefully he is goof to go for camp.

CB (5) – Nate Wiggins, Chidobe Awuzie, Marlon Humphrey, Chandler Rivers, TJ Tampa: Could they end up keeping as many safeties as corners? Especially if there is more special teams acumen coming out of that group? Hmm.

S (5) – Kyle Hamilton, Malaki Starks, Jaylinn Hawkins, K’Von Wallace, Keondre Jackson: Love this group and how the pieces fit. I added Jackson to the mix since we last projected the roster, allowing ourselves to buy into OTA buzz (which we shouldn’t fall prey to).

Special Teams (3)

K – Tyler Loop – Should be primed for a big season.

P – Ryan Eckley – If Randy Brown likes him, so do I. His confidence getting attention at OTAs

LS – Nick Moore – Last man standing from Wolf Packs of old.

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