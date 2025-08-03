Roc Nation Sports Issues Fiery Response to 'Comical' Jerry Jones Claim About Jay-Z
Jerry Jones spoke to the media on Saturday afternoon about the Micah Parsons contract situation for the first time since the Dallas Cowboys All-Pro demanded a trade. Jones, as expected, downplayed the severity of it all and insisted it was all part of negotiation. In the process he took a shot at Jay-Z that the rapper's agency, Roc Nation Sports, did not appreciate.
At one point during his availability Jones was asked about his reluctance to negotiate through Parsons's agent and complained that when there's a problem the agent is "nowhere to be found." He then specifically called out Jay-Z for failing to take his calls when he had a problem with Dez Bryant after negotiating a new contract for the star wideout back when he was suiting up in Dallas.
"Because when we have a problem with the player, the agent is nowhere to be found," Jones said via Nick Harris of the Star-Telegram. "Jay-Z said that Dez would make all meetings. Jay-Z and I negotiated the contract, spent hours. He said, ‘Anybody in my organization is on time.' He said, 'My office used to be on the street corner, and I’ve always been early. So, they will be on time.’ And what did I say? I said, ‘I’m going to call you [when I have a problem].’ He quit taking my call."
It didn't take long for Roc Nation Sports, the sports agency Jay-Z founded, to issue a fiery response, calling the statement "comical."
"In 2015, at the 21 Club, on a napkin, Jerry Jones, Juan Perez, Shawn 'Jay-Z' Carter, and Stephen Jones negotiated a five-year, $70 million deal, which included a $45 million guarantee and a $20 million signing bonus for Dez Bryant. At the time, it was the second-largest contract for a wide receiver in NFL history.
The claim that Mr. Carter or Roc Nation representatives did not return a call from Jerry Jones is not only a false statement, but it's also a comical one."
A strong response. Jones can't stop making headlines, as always.
Another day at the office for the Cowboys.