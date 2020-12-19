NFC South Games Preview in Week 15

The NFC South will be full activity this weekend as the New Orleans Saints (10-3) will attempt to keep pace with the Green Bay Packers (10-3) who will battle the Carolina Panthers (4-9), and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-5) will visit the Atlanta Falcons (4-9).

Saints News Network's contributor, William Carver, previews the action inside of the NFC South in Week 15. The New Orleans Saints (10-3) will attempt to keep pace with the Green Bay Packers (10-3) who will battle the Carolina Panthers (4-9), and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-5) will visit the Atlanta Falcons (4-9).

NFC South Preview in Week 15

Carolina Panthers vs. Green Bay Packers, Saturday at 7:15 PM CST

The Carolina Panthers travel to Wisconsin for Saturday night football against the NFC's top team, the Green Bay Packers.

The Panthers are on a two-game losing streak and have been eliminated from playoff contention.

It’s the opposite for the Packers. They lead the NFC with a 10-3 record and a head-to-head tiebreaker over the New Orleans Saints.

Green Bay and Carolina have played each other 16 times (including playoffs) in their history. The Packers are leading the series with a 10-6 record over Carolina.

The Packers defeated the Panthers last season 24-16 in Green Bay.

Expect a one-sided game with quarterback Aaron Rodgers continuing to pad his stats and make his case for NFL MVP.

Rodgers has 39 touchdowns with only four interceptions and a QB rating of 119.7.

These teams are headed in opposite directions.

The Panthers will more than likely improve their draft position with a loss to the Packers on Saturday night.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons, Sunday at 12:00 PM CST

The Tampa Buccaneers will face the Atlanta Falcons in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday.

This contest will be the first of two games in three weeks between the teams.

Atlanta and Tampa Bay have played each other in 53 games. The Falcons lead the series 28-25.

Sunday's game will be the fourth time that Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan will face new Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

The Ryan-led Falcons have never beaten a team quarterbacked by Tom Brady.

The Falcons can only hope to play a spoiler's role because they also have been eliminated from playoff contention, and the Buccaneers are currently sixth in the NFC.

The Buccaneers still have a chance to win the NFC South.

Regardless of both teams' NFC standing, this should be a close game down to the final minutes.

Kansas City Chiefs at New Orleans Saints, Sunday at 3:25 PM CST

The defending Super Bowl champion, Kansas City Chiefs, will be coming to Louisiana to take on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

This game could be a Super Bowl preview. The Chiefs are the top-ranked team in the AFC. Currently, the Saints are a tiebreaker out of the top spot with the Packers in the NFC.

New Orleans and Kansas City have played each other in 11 games. The Saints have won five and lost six in their matchup.

The last meeting between the two teams came in 2016. The Chiefs won that game 27-21.

The Saints snapped a nine-game winning streak with a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last week, and the Chiefs are currently on an eight-game winning streak.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees was elevated from the Reserved/Injured list and activated to start the Chiefs-Saints tilt in New Orleans.

This game should be a high scoring contest with Kansas City extending their win streak.

Whether this is a Super Bowl preview or not remains to be seen, but this will be the NFL’s "Game of the Week."