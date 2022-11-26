Top-5 NFL Power Rankings | Week 12

Saints head coach Dennis Allen decided to start Andy Dalton despite two consecutive losses, which was unpopular with most fans. But the gamble paid off when New Orleans defeated Los Angeles 27-20 in Week 11.

Taysom Hill contributed to igniting New Orleans' offense with 16-quarterback snaps.

For now, New Orleans may have a winning combination in Dalton and Hill under center — if they consistently play the combo for the remainder of the season.

All season, the Saints have been notorious for turnovers and penalties.

On Sunday, the team displayed a newfound discipline with no turnovers and two penalties.

Let's take a look at the top-five teams in the National Football League.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks downfield for an open receiver Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles stay at the top spot even after a narrow 17-16 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' offense looked uncharacteristically slow, only managing 3 points through the first three quarters, but they came up big with 14 points to end the game. Philadelphia remains ahead of the rest of the NFC.

Nov 20, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles for a first down during the closing minute of the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

2. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs distance themselves from the rest of the AFC West after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers, 30-27. The Patrick Mahomes-Travis Kelce connection was on full display as Kelce was on the receiving end of all 3 of Mahomes' touchdowns. Kansas City continues to be the class of the AFC, as other challengers have come up short in recent weeks.

Buffalo Bills place kicker Tyler Bass (2) celebrates a field goal against Detroit Lions during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.

3. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills bounce back into the third spot after a 31-23 win against the Cleveland Browns. Josh Allen was not his usual explosive self, but the offense did enough to distance themselves from the Browns. Buffalo currently sits at 7-3 on the season and trying to secure a home-field advantage for the playoffs.

Nov 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) catches a pass for a first down as New York Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes (30) defends during the second half of the game between the Cowboys and the Giants at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

4. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys had a statement win against one of last week's top 5 teams, the Minnesota Vikings, defeating them 40-3. All aspects of the game went in Dallas' favor, whether it was running back Tony Pollard, who had two total touchdowns, or the Cowboys' defense nearly shutting out the Vikings. The Cowboys are dangerous and not too far behind the Eagles.

Miami Dolphins Raheem Mostert (31) celebrates with his teammate fullback Alec Ingold (30), after Ingold scored a touchdown on a pass from Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1), left, against the Cleveland Browns during NFL action Sunday November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Photos Cleveland Browns V Miami Dolphins 64

5. Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins had their bye week last week and currently sit at 7-3 overall. The offense has been Miami's strength this season behind quarterback Tua Tagovailoa who has thrown three touchdowns in 3-straight games. Receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle have torched defenders with their speed. The Dolphins will face the Houston Texans next.

Nov 20, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) runs with the ball in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

21. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints got a much-needed win against the Los Angeles Rams, winning 27-20. The Saints looked much more polished from the start, which carried over throughout the game, as New Orleans\ only had two penalties.

Andy Dalton was also very efficient, completing 21 out of 25 passes and throwing for three touchdowns. The New Orleans Saints are somewhat in the playoff picture.

