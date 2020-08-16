The New Orleans Saints' final 53-man roster will be tightly contested. The Saints News Network projects the team's Wide Outs to earn spots in 2020.

Read Projecting the Saints 53 Man Roster Series:

OFFENSE:

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Wide Receivers, Part 1

Tight-ends

Offensive Tackles

Offensive Guards

Centers

DEFENSE:

Defensive Tackles

Defensive Ends

Linebackers

Cornerbacks

Safeties

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS WIDE RECEIVERS

Deonte Harris

Marquez Callaway

Bennie Fowler

Lil'Jordan Humphrey

Juwan Johnson

LOCKS AT WIDE RECEIVER

Deonte Harris, 2nd NFL Season

Undrafted to Pro Bowl starter, Deonte Harris earned praise early from Saints HC Sean Payton for his kick/punt return ability and it showed throughout 2019. Though his return skill has been his claim to fame, Harris’ role at WR will grow in 2020. Drawing comparisons to Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill, early in his career, Harris will be integrated into the offense slowly but has the potential to be a star WR and KR man in the NFL.

ON THE BUBBLE WIDE RECEIVER

Bennie Fowler, 6th NFL Season

A reserve WR in his six year NFL career, Fowler’s claim to fame is catching Peyton Manning’s final career pass attempt in Super Bowl 50. That two-point conversion sealed the victory for the Broncos. In his last year in Denver, Fowler set career highs across the board in receptions, yards and touchdowns. Fowler joins the Saints after spending 2018 and 2019 with the Giants. A reliable option with underrated RAC speed, Fowler, could sneak onto a roster that is without a true veteran reserve WR.

LIKELY CUT OR PRACTICE SQUAD WIDE RECIEVERS

Marquez Callaway, 1st NFL Season

A physical 6’2 WR, Callaway displayed his red-zone ability during his four years at Tennessee, bringing in 13 TDs. Callaway, a heavily sought after UDFA, elected to sign with the Saints to try to crack the 53 Man roster. With a shortened offseason and no preseason games, 2020 is one of the worst years for UDFA to fight for a roster spot. Callaway needs to impress amongst other UDFAs and second-year WRs to even make the practice squad.

Lil'Jordan Humphrey, 2nd NFL Season

Like Emmanuel Butler, Humphrey was another Training Camp standout in 2019 that did not crack the roster. Humphrey got called up to the active roster in late December, after spending the year on the practice squad, but did not record a catch. Posting a tremendous last year at Texas, the potential is there for Humphrey. However, the inconsistencies during the 2019 season were enough to see him on the practice squad. He will need to put those inconsistencies behind him to crack the 53-man.

Juwan Johnson, 1st NFL Season

A graduate transfer from Penn State to Oregon, Johnson has great speed for his size at 6’4. Recording all six of his collegiate receptions during his lone year at Oregon, his growth showed across the board. Johnson’s largest area of growth needs to come in using his size to create space. His size fits the NFL game, but using it with his speed will be the biggest hurdle.

