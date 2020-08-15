SI.com
Saints News Network
HomeNewsEditorial / OpinionGame Day
Search

Projecting the Saints 2020 Roster: Wide Receivers, Part 1

BtBoylan

The New Orleans Saints' final 53-man roster will be tightly contested. The Saints News Network projects the team's Wide Outs to earn spots in 2020.

OFFENSE

DEFENSE

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS WIDE RECEIVERS

  • Michael Thomas
  • Emmanuel Sanders
  • Tre'Quan Smith 
  • Austin Carr
  • Emmanuel Butler

LOCKS AT WIDE RECEIVER

Michael Thomas, 5th NFL Season

'Can’t Guard Mike' is coming off a record-breaking season in 2019. With 149 receptions and over 1,700 receiving yards, the only thing keeping him from the best single season from a WR ever was the TDs (9). EA Sports named Thomas to the Madden 21 99 Club, locking him in as the game’s highest rated WR. The Ohio State product heads into 2020 with the confidence to prove he is the best receiver in the game, without a doubt. 

Emmanuel Sanders, 11th NFL Season

The New Orleans Saints found their No. 2 WR Emmanuel Sanders when free agency opened, signing him to a two-year contract. The 11 year NFL Veteran has played with HOF QB talent in Ben Roethlisberger and Peyton Manning, winning a Super Bowl with Manning in Denver. Now Sanders adds another HOF QB, Drew Brees, to his list of tremendous teammates. Look for Sanders’ route running and speed to open up the offense for not only himself but his teammates, too.

Tre'Quan Smith, 3rd NFL Season

Smith finished the 2019 season with five receiving TDs, including three in the final 4 Weeks of the year. With the pressure of being a No. 2 WR now off of his shoulders, Smith’s focus in 2020 is to grow. The rollercoaster of his two-year NFL career has hit the highest of highs (Catching Brees’ Record Breaker) and the lowest of lows (Being Held Without a Catch in a Start). Smith’s third year campaign is crucial to his future with the Saints. Time to let loose. 

ON THE BUBBLE WIDE RECEIVER

Austin Carr, 4th NFL Season

Carr joined the Saints in 2017 after a stellar Preseason stint with the New England Patriots. In 21 games with the Saints, Carr has only 10 receptions for 106 yards and 1 TD. With only 1 catch in 2019, the Northwestern products time in New Orleans may be ticking. However, with a large endorsement for QB Drew Brees and a shortened offseason, Sean Payton may elect to bring back this familiar face. 

LIKELY CUT OR PRACTICE SQUAD WIDE RECEIVER

Emmanuel Butler, 2nd NFL Season

The star of training camp 2019 could not crack the Saints 53-man roster last season, but found a spot on the practice squad. Butler’s size and speed make him a unique NFL prospect, but his route tree needs to grow to find professional success. His college resume speaks for itself, being Northern Arizona’s single season leader in receiving yards and TDs. Butler needs another standout camp to make the Saints roster.

For all the latest New Orleans Saints News & Rumors follow:

The Saints News Network at www.Si.com/NFL/ Saints

Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all Saints’ coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Comments

Editorial / Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Projecting the Saints 2020 Roster: Center position

The New Orleans Saints' final 53-man roster will be tightly contested. The Saints News Network projects the team's Centers to earn spots in 2020.

BtBoylan

by

doyB

Projecting the Saints 53-man Roster: Safety

New Orleans has one major change on their back end, and look for more turnovers from it's safety unit.

Bob Rose

Projecting the Saints 53-man Roster: Cornerback

New Orleans has a pair of elite shutdown corners, but questions remain about the depth of this unit.

Bob Rose

Projecting the Saints 53-man Roster: Linebacker

New Orleans might have their best group of linebackers during the coaching tenure of Sean Payton.  But can they stay healthy for a championship run?

Bob Rose

by

Bob Rose

Projecting the Saints 2020 Roster: Offensive Guards

The New Orleans Saints' final 53-man roster will be tightly contested. The Saints News Network projects the team's Offensive Guards to earn spots in 2020.

BtBoylan

How Tommy Stevens Will Fit into the Saints Offense

New Orleans gives us our first glimpse at how they might plan to use rookie Tommy Stevens.

Bob Rose

Coach Payton's initial thoughts on linebacker Nigel Bradham since his arrival

In Sean Payton's Wednesday call with the media, he shared his initial thoughts about linebacker Nigel Bradham.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

doyB

Bayou Blitz Podcast: Breaking down Saints Training Camp in Week 2

Bob Rose and Kyle Mosley breakdown the New Orleans Saints training camp in Week 2.

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints-Bucs being played without fans attending in Week 1

The New Orleans Saints announced Wednesday that their Week 1 Matchup against Tampa Bay will be played with no fans in attendance.

BtBoylan

Alvin Kamara discusses playing through MCL injury, next contract thoughts

Alvin Kamara opened up about his 2019 Saints season, confirming a lot of what we already knew was happening.

John Hendrix

by

SamL