Projecting the Saints 2020 Roster: Wide Receivers, Part 1

The New Orleans Saints' final 53-man roster will be tightly contested. The Saints News Network projects the team's Wide Outs to earn spots in 2020.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS WIDE RECEIVERS

Michael Thomas

Emmanuel Sanders

Tre'Quan Smith

Austin Carr

Emmanuel Butler

LOCKS AT WIDE RECEIVER

Michael Thomas, 5th NFL Season

'Can’t Guard Mike' is coming off a record-breaking season in 2019. With 149 receptions and over 1,700 receiving yards, the only thing keeping him from the best single season from a WR ever was the TDs (9). EA Sports named Thomas to the Madden 21 99 Club, locking him in as the game’s highest rated WR. The Ohio State product heads into 2020 with the confidence to prove he is the best receiver in the game, without a doubt.

Emmanuel Sanders, 11th NFL Season

The New Orleans Saints found their No. 2 WR Emmanuel Sanders when free agency opened, signing him to a two-year contract. The 11 year NFL Veteran has played with HOF QB talent in Ben Roethlisberger and Peyton Manning, winning a Super Bowl with Manning in Denver. Now Sanders adds another HOF QB, Drew Brees, to his list of tremendous teammates. Look for Sanders’ route running and speed to open up the offense for not only himself but his teammates, too.

Tre'Quan Smith, 3rd NFL Season

Smith finished the 2019 season with five receiving TDs, including three in the final 4 Weeks of the year. With the pressure of being a No. 2 WR now off of his shoulders, Smith’s focus in 2020 is to grow. The rollercoaster of his two-year NFL career has hit the highest of highs (Catching Brees’ Record Breaker) and the lowest of lows (Being Held Without a Catch in a Start). Smith’s third year campaign is crucial to his future with the Saints. Time to let loose.

ON THE BUBBLE WIDE RECEIVER

Austin Carr, 4th NFL Season

Carr joined the Saints in 2017 after a stellar Preseason stint with the New England Patriots. In 21 games with the Saints, Carr has only 10 receptions for 106 yards and 1 TD. With only 1 catch in 2019, the Northwestern products time in New Orleans may be ticking. However, with a large endorsement for QB Drew Brees and a shortened offseason, Sean Payton may elect to bring back this familiar face.

LIKELY CUT OR PRACTICE SQUAD WIDE RECEIVER

Emmanuel Butler, 2nd NFL Season

The star of training camp 2019 could not crack the Saints 53-man roster last season, but found a spot on the practice squad. Butler’s size and speed make him a unique NFL prospect, but his route tree needs to grow to find professional success. His college resume speaks for itself, being Northern Arizona’s single season leader in receiving yards and TDs. Butler needs another standout camp to make the Saints roster.

