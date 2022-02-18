Marshon Lattimore a Major Key to the Saints Defensive Success

Another standout year from one of the NFL's top defensive backs fueled a formidable New Orleans defense in 2021.

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore was the Number 11 choice in the 2017 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints out of Ohio State. He made an immediate impact in his first season. Lattimore had 5 interceptions, broke up 18 throws, and locked down some of the NFL's best wideouts in 2017. His standout campaign not only earned him a Pro Bowl berth, but he was also awarded the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

Lattimore has been a crucial piece of one of the NFL's best defenses over the last five years. He's typically tasked with shadowing an opponent's top receiver and is one of the league's best in coverage.

Over his first four years, Lattimore intercepted 12 passes, broke up 65 throws, and earned three Pro Bowls. Entering the 2021-22 season, Lattimore was playing on the last year of his rookie contract.

Cornerback was a big question coming into the year with the offseason departure of veteran CB Janoris Jenkins and addition of rookie corner Paulson Adebo. The success of the defense would depend on Lattimore's ability to play at a high level.

Saints 2021 Year in Review

Marshon Lattimore

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) recovers a fumble against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Lattimore and the entire defense turned in an impressive outing in a 38-3 opening day thrashing of Green Bay. Packers Pro Bowl WR Davante Adams was held to only five receptions for 56 yards while primarily shadowed by Lattimore.

Earlier that afternoon, it was announced that the Saints had signed their cornerback to a five-year contract extension. The deal was worth a reported $97.6 million dollars with $44 million guaranteed.

Lattimore also suffered a hand injury against the Packers. It would require surgery and sideline him for the next game. He'd return the next week, but would have to wear a cast for the next several games. Despite the cast, Lattimore recorded 10 tackles and pulled in a key interception during a Week 3 win at New England.

The 25-year-old Lattimore turned in another spectacular effort against Washington Pro Bowl WR Terry McLaurin in Week 5. Mostly guarded one-on-one, McLaurin had only 4 catches for 46 yards on 11 targets in a New Orleans win. Lattimore broke up an impressive six throws in the victory. He was named NFL Defensive Player of the Week.

Marshon Lattimore Saints CB Marshon Lattimore wins NFL Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against Washington WR Terry McLaurin

Seattle WR D.K. Metcalf is a physical mismatch for most defensive backs. Metcalf caught an 84-yard touchdown over Lattimore on the Seahawks second series in a Week 6 clash. Lattimore was up to Metcalf's physical challenge from there. For the rest of the game, Metcalf had one reception on four targets for 12 yards.

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans is another player that's had his way with most defensive backs. His consistent conqueror has been Lattimore. This year's clashes between the two perennial Pro Bowlers went no different.

Evans caught a 41-yard score over Lattimore in a Week 8 meeting, but was held to just two receptions for 48 yards for the game. He'd catch just one pass in their rematch seven weeks later.

Two of the league's best players at their positions, Lattimore is usually assigned one-on-one coverage on Evans without safety help. He's held Evans to just 9 catches for 131 yards on 21 targets in their last six matchups. In ten meetings against each other, Lattimore has held him to two catches or fewer six times, including five of the last six showdowns.

With opponents throwing away from his coverage more than ever, Lattimore was somewhat quiet statistically over the second half of the year. He'd help silence Carolina Pro Bowl wideout D.J. Moore in a key Week 17 win, holding him to only 3 receptions on 8 targets for 29 yards.

Lattimore tied for the team lead with 3 interceptions this season, earning his third straight Pro Bowl appearance and fourth overall. He was among the league leaders with a career-high 19 passes broken up and allowed only 57.4% completion rate when targeted.

More than just a top cover corner, Lattimore is one of the NFL's best tacklers at the position. He had a career-high 68 tackles in 2021, is always around the ball, and plays an underrated role in run support.

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) shoves Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14). Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

However, it's Lattimore's lockdown coverage skills that make the Saints defense special. His ability to take on an opponent's best wideout allows Dennis Allen to be more aggressive and creative with his pass defense.

