Where the Saints are drafting after compensatory picks handed out

John Hendrix

We're less than a week away from the start of the new NFL year, and it can't come soon enough. The New Orleans Saints look to be one of those big players in free agency when the league's 'legal' tampering opens on Monday, and should provide some more insight as to who will be on their free agency shopping list. The league announced compensatory draft picks on Tuesday, and to no one's surprise the Saints did not receive any. However, with the picks handed out in the various rounds starting in the third, we do know where exactly the team will be drafting in April.

2020 Saints Draft Picks

  • Round 1 (24th overall)
  • Round 3 (88th overall)
  • Round 4 (130th overall)
  • Round 5 (169th overall)
  • Round 6 (203rd overall)

As a reminder, the Saints are without a second-round pick (did not have one in 2018) because of last year's trade with the Miami Dolphins, which saw them take Erik McCoy. They are also without a seventh-round pick (first time since 2017) from the Eli Apple trade to the New York Giants. New Orleans has had an interesting draft history under Sean Payton, and are primed to make a good offseason run in presumably Drew Brees' last hurrah. 

Before we really get into all of the draft insanity, we'll see how free agency plays out for Sean Payton and Mickey Loomis. New Orleans has been pretty big spenders lately, and we broke down the past 10 years of it on Monday. Like previous drafts, the Saints could be very aggressive depending on their big board and how things play out. They have drafted extremely well since Jeff Ireland has been on the scene, with the 2017 class arguably being the best since 2006. They'll need to hit on both to make a deep postseason run in 2020.

