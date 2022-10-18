Skip to main content

Saints Tuesday Injury Report for Week 7

The second Saints injury report sees one player upgraded from Monday's estimated practice report.

The Saints put out their second injury report of Week 7 ahead of their Thursday Night Football matchup with the Cardinals. There was only one change for New Orleans from Monday's estimated practice report. Here's how things look going into tomorrow, which will give us our game designations.

DID NOT PRACTICE: Jarvis Landry (ankle), Michael Thomas (foot), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Andrus Peat (chest), Adam Trautman (ankle), Keith Kirkwood (ankle)

LIMITED: Payton Turner (chest), Mark Ingram (knee), Paulson Adebo (knee), Ryan Ramczyk (rest), Calvin Throckmorton (hip), Jameis Winston (back/ankle), Andy Dalton (back)

FULL: Marcus Maye (rib)

Landry, Thomas, Kirkwood, Lattimore, Peat, Trautman, and Christian Ringo were among those not spotted at the open portion of practice available to the media. Alontae Taylor was out there after tweeting 'ready coach' yesterday. Payton Turner was also out there, while Calvin Throckmorton was taking left guard snaps. Andy Dalton was taking primary reps at quarterback.

No limitations are on Chris Olave, who said after practice that he's good to go. I caught up with Kirkwood in the locker room, who sounded optimistic going into Thursday. With Taylor being back, his window to return is open and he sounded ready to get back onto the field. 

