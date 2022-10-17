Skip to main content

Saints Monday Injury Report for Week 7

The Saints are still pretty banged up on the injury front, as the team put out an estimated practice report on Monday that has several new faces on it.

With the short week, the Saints go into preparation mode immediately for their Thursday Night Football game against the Cardinals out west. The team did not practice on Monday, but put out an estimated practice report. Here's how it looks, with a lot of good and bad.

DID NOT PRACTICE: Jarvis Landry (ankle), Michael Thomas (foot), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Andrus Peat (chest), Adam Trautman (ankle), Keith Kirkwood (ankle)

LIMITED: Payton Turner (chest), Mark Ingram (knee), Paulson Adebo (knee), Marcus Maye (rib), Ryan Ramczyk (rest), Calvin Throckmorton (hip), Jameis Winston (back/ankle), Andy Dalton (back)

As reported earlier, Lattimore, Thomas, and Landry are not expected to play against the Cardinals. It also looks that Adam Trautman won't be available, but escaped a serious injury on Sunday. Andrus Peat's outlook also looks doubtful after leaving early due to an upper body injury.

Malcolm Roach (ankle), Chris Olave (concussion), J.T. Gray (foot), and Taysom Hill (rib) were not listed on the injury report this week, so that's encouraging.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

