The NFL is approaching the second half of the season, and the excitement continues to crescendo! NFL teams made a statement in Week 9 of the NFL 2020 season. The Bills strengthened their lead in the AFC East after defeating Seattle 44-34. The Packers hammered the 49ers, and the Ravens beat the Colts.

The New Orleans Saints pulverized the Tampa Bay Bucs in prime time. The Bucs were thought to be Super Bowl contenders and were soaring to the top in the NFC South, but then came the Saints.

The Saints dominated Tampa Bay on Sunday night. Brees and company outplayed their division rival on offense and defense, leading to a 38-3 victory. It was the worst defeat Tom Brady has experienced in 20 years, and it catapulted the Saints to first in the division. Brees was confident, offense unstoppable, defense impenetrable, playmakers relentless, and Taysom Hill found his niche.

This game was unquestionable the best game for the Black and Gold in 2020, and the Saints seem to be impossible to stop! The Saints make their way back into the top 3 after sweeping the division-rival Tampa Bay Bucs. Meanwhile, the AFC dominates the top 5 as the AFC East leader climbs back into the Top 5.

Nov 8, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) throws a pass against the Dallas Cowboys in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

1. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-0)

The Pittsburgh Steelers remain in the top spot as they improve their record to 8-0 for the very first time in franchise history after a 24-19 win over the Dallas Cowboys. The Steelers are looking unstoppable right now with one of the top-ranked defenses in the entire NFL. Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers offense are also getting into a rhythm after the 38-year-old QB threw for 3 touchdowns and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster had 93 yards with one touchdown. With a relatively easy upcoming schedule, the Steelers might not lose a game for a while as they look to challenge the defending champs, Kansas City Chiefs, for the top spot in the AFC.

Nov 8, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) gestures at the line of scrimmage during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

2. Kansas City Chiefs (8-1)

Last week’s tough game against the Carolina Panthers was unexpected, but the Kansas City Chiefs came out on top with a 33-31 victory. When Patrick Mahomes gets going, it’s almost impossible to stop him like in this game when the Super Bowl MVP threw for 372 yards and 4 touchdowns with zero interceptions. To make up for a lackluster running game, the Chief’s weapons on the outside had to step up. Travis Kelce led the way with 159 yards receiving with Tyreek Hill behind him with 113 yards receiving and 2 touchdowns. This game against the Panthers was closer than it should have been, but if there’s one lesson every team in the NFL should learn, it’s don’t get into a shootout with Kansas City.

Credit: USA Today Sports

3. New Orleans Saints (6-2)

New Orleans Saints entered last week’s game against the division rival Tampa Bay Bucs as an underdog but left making one of the biggest statements so far this season, winning 38-3. New Orleans was dominant on both ends. The defense forced 4 straight 3 and outs to start the game, had 3 interceptions, and even had a 4-down goal-line stand to prevent Tom Brady and the Bucs from scoring. Drew Brees was his signature self, completing passes to 12 different players to go along with 4 touchdowns. The Saints are also healthy again as Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders both returned from injury and the COVID list, respectively. New Orleans now sits at the top of the NFC South at 6-2.

Nov 5, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) reacts after catching a pass for a touchdown against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (41) and free safety Jimmie Ward (20) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

4. Green Bay Packers (6-2)

The Green Bay Packers also had a dominant win against the San Francisco 49ers, winning 34-17. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are still one of the most dangerous teams in the NFL, especially after Rodgers threw for 305 yards and 4 touchdowns. Davante Adams also showed up to play, catching 10 passes for 173 yards and one touchdown. The Green Packers have enough firepower and defensive toughness to match up with anybody in the NFL and will more than likely finish as one of the top teams in the NFC.

Nov 8, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks downfield as Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker K.J. Wright (50) defends during the second quarter at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

5. Buffalo Bills (7-2)

The Buffalo Bills put an abrupt halt to the Russell Wilson MVP talk last week in a 44-34 win over the Seattle Seahawks. The Bills defense showed up strong against Wilson, forcing 4 turnovers from the star QB. Bills QB Josh Allen had a strong game as he threw for 415 yards (154 yards in the first quarter) and 3 touchdowns and Stefon Diggs had 9 receptions for 118 yards. The Buffalo Bills have now won three straight games and have gained momentum after Allen’s bounce-back performance as they make their way back into the top 5.

Article Contributor Sam Lucio, Saints News Network Intern.