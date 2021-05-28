The Top Five Saints Games of 2021

Seeing how the NFL schedule plays out is always a fun spectacle. While we're a few weeks removed from the release, checking out the Saints and their 2021 lineup is certainly exciting each time you review it. Unlike last year, it appears that the NFL is expecting full attendance across their stadiums, and the Superdome will be no different.

The league's new 17-game format produces an extra road game for the Saints this season, but they'll get an additional home one in 2022. After seeing how free agency and the draft has played out, as well as the various storylines from the NFL, here's the top five games for New Orleans worth attending and will end up being must-see TV.

Week 7 - at Seahawks

The last time the Saints went up to Seattle to play on Monday Night Football in 2013, they got embarrassed 34-7. To make matters worse, they faced off again just a little over a month after that in the NFC Divisional Playoff game and came up short. New Orleans would win in 2016 and 2019, and the road game in the '19 season was significant because of the Teddy Bridgewater era starting. The Saints were essentially given no shot, but came out victorious. Russell Wilson is always an exciting challenge for any opposing defense, and he'll undoubtedly challenge New Orleans.

Week 10 - at Titans

If things take off for both these teams like each are expecting, then it's going to be hard not to look at flexing this noon kickoff. These two have had some wild and crazy games over the past few matchups. From Jared Cook revenge to a fluke tipped pass to Delanie Walker to a last-second goal line stand, these games have had it all. New Orleans will be traveling to Nashville, as the Titans are their 17th opponent of the season. The atmosphere is going to be electric, and going up and down Broadway is always an experience.

Week 12 - vs. Bills (Thanksgiving)

The Bills are a rising team, and Sean McDermott is no stranger to facing against New Orleans from his time with the Panthers. Bills Mafia clashes against Who Dat Nation in what will be a wild experience both on and off the field. What's even better is this will cap off Thanksgiving as the night game. These two don't play each other often, as it'll be just the 12th time in NFL history they face-off.

Week 13 - vs. Cowboys

This matchup produces a ton of visiting fans, regardless of the venue. This season's matchup happens to be in New Orleans, which is sure to produce a packed out crowd. Up until 1988, the Cowboys virtually dominated the Saints, going 11-1 against New Orleans. The Saints capitalized on some treacherous Cowboy teams in 1988 and 1989, and then the 'Triplets' era took over and won in 1990, 1991, and 1994. That's when the Saints went on a run, going 10-3 against 'America's Team' from 1998-2019, which included a five-game and three-game winning streak.

Week 15 - at Buccaneers

Regardless of what the record will be for each of these teams come Week 15, this will presumably be the homecoming for Jameis Winston, who will take on Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champs where it all started. It may not have the same punch from a historic NFL perspective, but it's definitely going to be a high-energy affair. This could also be a battle for the NFC South.