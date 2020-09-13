SI.com
Saints News Network
HomeNewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Search

Top 25 Saints of 2020: No. 1, Michael Thomas

John Hendrix

It's Sunday, which means the New Orleans Saints are back in action to kick off their 2020 regular season campaign. Week 1 sees the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come to town in what will be a late kickoff in FOX's Game of the Week inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. We've previously looked at 24 of the Top 25 Saints for the new season, and with things about to kick into gear in just several hours, we close out our series by checking out No. 1 on our countdown.

The Countdown

Michael Thomas chases history against Titans

No. 1 - Michael Thomas

What else can you say about Michael Thomas that hasn't been said already? 'Can't Guard Mike' was rewarded with a five-year, $100 million contract prior to August of last year, and has proven to be worth every cent. Thomas went on a tear in 2019, setting the NFL's single-season record for most receptions with 149. Thomas also finished with 1,725 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns, earning a Pro Bowl selection in addition to being an Associated Press First-Team All-Pro, and making the PFWA All-NFL, PFWA All-NFC, and The Sporting News All-Pro teams.

Not to be overshadowed, Michael Thomas finished as the NFC's and NFL's Offensive Player of the Year. Thomas was Pro Football Focus' third overall wide receiver in 2019, grading out at 90.4 overall behind Atlanta's Julio Jones (90.6) and Tampa Bay's Chris Godwin (90.7). Thomas had nine 100-yard receiving performances last season, and proved that he didn't have to have Drew Brees throwing him passes to be dominate. 

Thomas' Outlook in 2020

Thomas is expected to have another huge season, and some of the pressure is off of him to replicate last year's production. That's not to say that Thomas can't be relied on or doesn't welcome it, but the support cast has gotten better to compliment him. There's games you will see Thomas take over this year, and when the Saints need a big play or conversion, he's an easy person to dial-up.

The sky's certainly the limit for Michael Thomas, who is currently tied with Eric Martin for 3rd in franchise history with 18 100-yard receiving games. Marques Colston and Joe Horn hold the team's record with 28. Thomas will get plenty of opportunities to make big plays, and the petty knocks on him being just a slant guy are just folly. How will Thomas perform after last season's record-breaking performance up as an encore? The odds look highly favorable for another killer year.

THANKS FOR READING SAINTS NEWS NETWORK
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Editorial / Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Malcolm Jenkins returns as a Leader in New Orleans

Sean Payton realized later allowing Malcolm Jenkins to leave New Orleans was a mistake. Today, Jenkins returns to Saints hoping to his original franchise garner a second title of their own.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

BtBoylan

Who has the Upper Edge in the NFC South between the Saints and Buccaneers?

The NFC South has been going through some changes this offseason. The Saints returns as the division champion, but who has the upper-edge to win the crown in 2020?

Kyle T. Mosley

by

KTMOZE

Six Bold Predictions for the Saints in 2020

How do you think the Saints will do in 2020? Here are my bold predictions for the New Orleans Saints this season.

Bob Rose

by

Edstory

Top 25 Saints of 2020: No. 2, Drew Brees

It may or may not be the last year for Drew Brees, and he should have a season to remember with the Saints.

John Hendrix

Starting strong is overrated for Saints

The Saints are the strongest team in September, and shouldn't be judged on how they come out of the gate on Sunday.

John Hendrix

by

KTMOZE

Alvin Kamara, Saints reach contract extension

The Saints and Alvin Kamara will be together for a little while longer after reaching a contract extension.

John Hendrix

by

BtBoylan

Saints rule Cesar Ruiz and Marcus Davenport out for Week 1

Cesar Ruiz won't make his rookie debut on Sunday, and the Saints will also be missing Marcus Davenport.

John Hendrix

by

KTMOZE

Saints Promote 2 From Practice Squad for Buccaneers Game

New Orleans activates two players from their practice squad in preparation for season opener.

Bob Rose

2020 Saints Game-by-Game Predictions

Just in time for Week 1, we look into a hypothetical crystal ball to play out the 2020 Saints season and predict their final record and game-by-game results.

John Hendrix

My Predictions for the 2020 NFL Season

The NFL is finally back.  Here are my projections for the 2020 season.

Bob Rose