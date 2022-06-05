Who Dat Talking 'Bout Dem Saints - June 5 Edition

Reviewing the New Orleans Saints' big stories and talkers from the week of May 30-June 5.

Reviewing the New Orleans Saints' big stories and talkers from the week of May 30-June 5.

Jarvis Landry on Jameis Winston

Landry confirmed with media that Jameis Winston as the Saints quarterback was a primary reason he decided to sign with the team. He believes Jameis is a leader and is excited about the chance to play with him in New Orleans.

The wideout pointed out to the local reporters that Jameis was the last player to come off the playing field during the OTA session.

Colin Cowherd Overlooks Jameis and Wants Mayfield in New Orleans

The Fox Sports personality said he's "finally found a place for Baker Mayfield," and it's New Orleans. He based his studious analysis on an article stating Jameis Winston had a limp at OTA. He overlooked that Jameis Winston is less than seven months removed from a torn ACL, still in rehab, and is regaining health.

Cowherd said, "Baker wasn't a great athlete to begin with, always been perpetually goofy." I will stop there. His negative commentary reeks of constant national media bias and ignorance directed at Winston.

Winning is the only way Winston can squash this sort of talk. A word to Cowherd. Baker is not in New Orleans because their front office and coaching staff may not believe he's a good fit for the Saints.

Jarvis Schools His Girlfriend on New Orleans Slang

Estrella Cerqueira has to get acquainted with the New Orleans slang! Funny stuff!

Cam Jordan at Von Miller Pass Rusher Summit

Will Smith Jr. Has Rushing Ability Like His Dad

Demario Davis Partners with Drew Brees for New School

A Reminder of Marques Colston's Greatness

Alvin Kamara as NASCAR Ambassador

Saints VP to Speak at Symposium

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans VP of Production, Shaneika Dabney-Henderson, will speak at he first Black Sports Business Symposium in Atlanta, GA from June 16-18. Former Saints assistant general manager Terry Fontenot and Hall of Famer Deion Sanders will be a featured speakers at the event.

READ MORE SAINTS NEWS