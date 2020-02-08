Saints News Network
Home
News
Game Day
Editorial / Opinion

The XFL is sure to draw the attention of NFL scouts, Saints fans

John Hendrix

The XFL season kicks off on Saturday, as football fans hope that the void left behind by the NFL can be filled by it over the next couple of months. After all, we've been told that this isn't the XFL we might remember from 2001. That failure saw NBC and Vince McMahon lose out on nearly $35 million of the original $100 million investment. The AAF (Alliance of American Football) had lots of promise, but folded quickly due to financial challenges. Still, some good came out of that, which saw some of those players head to the NFL and gave others opportunities.

So, why does any of this matter? For starters, some 13 former New Orleans Saints initially made the 52-man XFL rosters, which saw kicker Garrett Hartley quickly released from the Seattle Dragons due to a medical concern. Players like Hau'oli Kikaha, a former second-round draft pick by the team in 2015, are trying to prove themselves again. It's also a chance to see players like Darius Victor, a fan favorite during training camp and preseason from 2017. Obviously, the promise of simplified rules and quicker pace will intrigue fans who tune in, but more importantly the league should draw scouts of pro football teams.

The XFL contracts are designed to expire at the end of the season in late April just a day after the NFL draft, which will allow any of the players to sign with any other league. In turn, that should make for an interesting time corresponding with teams trying to finish locking down priority undrafted rookie free agents.

New Orleans, along with the other 31 NFL teams, have plenty of offseason needs ahead. Naturally, free agency and the draft will come first for the teams trying to improve and build out their 90-man rosters ahead of training camp. While there's no guarantee players will get signed by any of the clubs following their seasons, it does present an interesting option for standout players who don't exactly get paid top dollar in the XFL. It's also an opportunity for players like Kony Ealy, Cardale Jones, and even Marquette King to make their case for at least trying out with a team.

Opening weekend for the XFL gets started at 1 p.m. on ABC when the DC Defenders host the Seattle Dragons in a double-header. Following that game on FOX at 4 p.m., the Los Angeles Wildcats travel to take on the Houston Roughnecks. On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Vipers play the New York Guardians in the early game, while the St. Louis Battlehawks take on the Dallas Renegades late. Be sure to familiarize yourself with all of the unique rules the league has to offer.

Comments

Editorial / Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saints can Adjust Contracts to Increase Cap Space for 2020

The New Orleans Saints need to clear more cap space and adjust contracts for 2020.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

JerryK521

What is Alvin Kamara's Market Value?

New Orleans Saints Running Back Alvin Kamara is a talented and dynamic player in the NFL. What would Kamara’s market value be for the Saints in 2020?

Kyle T. Mosley

by

Panheadcurdog

Burning Saints offseason questions: What should be addressed in free agency?

The New Orleans Saints have many questions to answer in a short time frame. What positions should they look at improving in free agency?

John Hendrix

by

KTMOZE

2019 Saints Season in Review: Michael Thomas

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas had a 2019 to remember, which included setting several NFL records in the process.

John Hendrix

by

John Hendrix

New Orleans Saints Offseason Preview: Defensive Ends

Will New Orleans look to add any pieces to one of the team's deepest positions, Defensive End?

Bob Rose

Drew Brees shows interest in Broadcasting after Football

Broadcasting can be an outstanding broadcaster. If anything Drew Brees has proven as a professional football player is the fact he is extremely detailed, hard-working, and knows the game as well as anyone.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

KTMOZE

Saints Fans still have faith after watching Super Bowl 54

The New Orleans Saints fans must be sick today. A better choice of words should be "Dazed and Confused" after watching how the 49ers crumbled to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 54. The Saints could have performed better in the Super Bowl than the 49ers.

Kyle T. Mosley

Super Bowl 54 Players and Coaches with ties to Louisiana

The New Orleans Saints are not playing in Super Bowl 54, but the game has several players and coaches with ties to New Orleans and Louisiana.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

KTMOZE

2020 Saints: Five Things to Know

The NFL's 100th season is in the books, and here's five things to know about the New Orleans Saints in 2020 ahead of the new league year.

John Hendrix

Saints Michael Thomas wins the Offensive Player of the Year Award

Saints Michael Thomas wins the Offensive Player of the Year Award

Kyle T. Mosley

by

Dillon88