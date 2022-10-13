Fantasy Football's Top Waiver Wire Targets | Week 6

Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season saw third-string quarterbacks earn a chance to shine, multiple tight ends score four touchdowns and big days for multiple wide-outs. Headed into this week's matchups, many owners are looking deep into the waiver-wire to pick up that hidden gem. Perhaps that diamond in the rough is a player listed below!

Here are three options to bolster your roster ahead of Week 6 via the waiver-wire.

#1 Waiver-Wire Target in Week 6

Running Back - Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks

Oct 9, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) rushes for a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Running back Rashaad Penny was having a strong start to the season for the Seahawks through five weeks. Penny created balance for the Seattle offense and allowed Geno Smith to find huge success off of play action. However, Penny suffered a leg injury on Sunday against the Saints that could sideline him for the remainder of the season.

Enter Kenneth Walker III, who ripped off a huge touchdown run in New Orleans last week. The rookie from Michigan State will now be the Seahawks number one back and is easily the top fantasy pick up of the week at any position despite a small sample size.

Walker collected eight scrimmage touches against the Saints, racking up 88 yards and a score. His performance was good for 14+ PPR fantasy points a week ago. Expect a higher volume of touches for Walker and similar success that Penny had to open the season in fantasy scoring.

#2 Waiver-Wire Target in Week 6

Running Back - Eno Benjamin, Arizona Cardinals

Oct 9, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin (26) during the pregame warm-up against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium. Nfl Eagles At Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have multiple injuries to their backfield. James Conner and Darrel Williams exited with injuries on Sunday and have their status for Week 6 in doubt. Eno Benjamin rose to the occasion in Week 5, posting over 50 scrimmage yards and a touchdown in the Cardinals' loss to the Eagles.

Benjamin proved to be a true NFL caliber scat back during his college days at Arizona State. The 2020 seventh-round draft pick could be a huge pickup in PPR leagues should he be the Cardinals' Week 6 starter. Three times this season he has caught at least three passes for 20 or more yards (5+ PPR points from receiving alone) and scored at least eight PPR points.

In his lone NFL start back in Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season, Benjamin carried the ball nine times for 39 yards and a score. His performance led to his fantasy career-high prior to last week with 9.9 standard scoring points.

#3 Waiver-Wire Target in Week 6

Tight End - Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints

Oct 9, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) celebrates a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

I am not high on swooping up Taysom Hill this week because of his touchdown or bust scoring pattern. However, following last week's performance and Saints head coach Dennis Allen's comments on finding him more snaps at quarterback, I understand the want to add the Swiss Army Knife.

With Hill, I would proceed with caution. Yes, the monster outing against Seattle was nice for the 5% or less that started him in Week 5, but Hill is not a player that is recording a high volume of scrimmage touches each week. In four games that he has played in, Hill is averaging just 5.5 touches per game. Thus, reinforcing the notion that he is touchdown or bust week-to-week.

Taysom has been added in 40% or more of leagues this week. After his performance last week, I do not blame anyone. However, do not rely on Hill to find the end zone multiple times a week, especially with the Saints stars (Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas, Jameis Winston) returning to health.

