September 30, 2021
Week 4: Saints Thursday Injury Report

Demario Davis misses Thursday's Saints practice for a personal reason, while the injury report stays the same as Wednesday's.
The second Saints injury report is out for Week 4's matchup against the Giants. It adds a new face to Thursday's list while looking similar to the first one, as five total players are listed.

DID NOT PRACTICE: Terron Armstead (elbow), Erik McCoy (calf), Demario Davis (NFI - Personal)

FULL: Marshon Lattimore (hand), Jameis Winston (knee)

Just like yesterday, Armstead and McCoy were not spotted at the open portion of practice to the media, and neither was Davis due to the personal reason. Lattimore and Winston both practiced on Wednesday, so there's little cause for concern for their availability going into Sunday. 

As for the Giants, they were once again without Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton due to hamstring issues. They had 12 total players on their Thursday list, with 9 of them as limited participants. Friday's report will give us game designations going into Week 4's matchup.

