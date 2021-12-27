Saints Pregame Report: How to Watch and Follow the Dolphins Game for Week 16

Dolphins vs. Saints Pregame Report - Week 16
It's officially Saints Game Day, and things couldn't be more important for New Orleans going into Monday Night Football against the Dolphins. The Saints are dealing with plenty of issues, mainly an outbreak of COVID-19 that has sidelined 21 players and several coaches that we know of as of Monday morning.
Here's a look at Week 16's Pregame Report.
All-Time Series: Series tied at 6-6, with the Saints winning the past three matchups.
Jersey Combo: Black Jerseys, Black Pants (Black Out called for in Superdome)
Last 5 Matchups
- 10/1/17 - Saints 20, Dolphins 0
- 9/30/13 - Saints 38, Dolphins 17
- 10/25/09 - Saints 46, Dolphins 34
- 10/30/05 - Dolphins 21, Saints 6
- 11/29/98 - Dolphins 30, Saints 10
Saints Storylines
COVID Problems. Here's a look at the Saints and their extensive list of players who are presumably going to be out for tonight's game.
- Taysom Hill
- Trevor Siemian
- Malcolm Jenkins
- Demario Davis
- Ryan Ramczyk
- Kaden Elliss
- James Carpenter
- Jordan Mills
- Jeff Heath
- Christian Ringo
- Adam Trautman
- Juwan Johnson
- J.T. Gray
- Jalyn Holmes
- Dwayne Washington
- Carl Granderson
- Malcolm Roach
- Jerald Hawkins
- KeiVarae Russell
- Deonte Harris (suspended)
- Kwon Alexander
In addition to the players being out, the Saints are going to be down special teams coach Darren Rizzi, assistant defensive backs coach Cory Robinson, assistant offensive line coach Zach Strief, and coaching intern Sterling Moore. Here's to hoping no other positive cases pop, as the team is probably going to dress every single player available on their roster.
Superdome Blackout. If you're still going to the game, and hopefully you are given the importance of it, the team has asked for a complete blackout of the Superdome. New Orleans is going to be in their black jerseys and black pants for Monday Night Football, and the first 50,000 fans are going to handed a black Saints flag.
Officially, the gates will open at 5:15 p.m. Champions Square closes at 6:30 p.m., and fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 7:00 when the lights will go out in the building to be active participants in a “Blackout” player introduction. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15.
Ian Book's Debut. Get your best puns ready, because they're going to fly during and after the game. But in all seriousness, this is a great opportunity for the rookie to come in and show what he's got. The circumstances aren't great and the talent around him is certainly not ideal. However, if Book can put together a nice game with those factors considered, it's going to help answer a couple more questions regarding the offseason quarterback need. No one is saying Book would start for the Saints next season, but fans have been calling for him all season, and they finally get their wish.
Playoff Outlook. In an intense battle for playoff positioning, the Saints got some help from others this past week. The 49ers and Vikings losing helps New Orleans in the grand scheme of things, but the important thing is the team has to keep winning. Even with a win, New Orleans cannot jump into a playoff spot in the NFC, but they have a much better outlook with a win.
