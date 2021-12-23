3 Takeaways from the Saints Shutout Victory over the Bucs

3 Takeaways from the Saints Shutout of the Bucs
The New Orleans Saints (7-7) defeated the reigning Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers (insert record) for the second time this season and seventh consecutive time in the regular season with a 9-0 victory on Sunday night.
Led by a dominant defensive outing, New Orleans pressured Tom Brady, collecting four sacks and two turnovers in Brady's first shutout loss in 15 seasons.
New Orleans remains in the thick of the NFC playoff hunt and rides momentum into their final three regular-season games with the road win.
Below are three takeaways from New Orleans' victory over Tampa Bay on Sunday Night Football.
NEW ORLEANS IS BRADY'S KRYPTONITE
Since Tom Brady joined the Buccaneers last season, he has a 0-4 record against the New Orleans Saints in the regular season. History repeated itself on Sunday night as the Saints shutout Brady and the Bucs on national television, becoming the first team to ever defeat a Tom Brady-led team without scoring a touchdown.
In four regular-season meetings over the past two years, Brady has yet to figure out the Saints defense putting together some of the worst performances of his NFL career. Statistically, TB12 has tossed six touchdowns and eight interceptions against New Orleans while losing two fumbles and being sacked thirteen times.
In those matchups, New Orleans has outscored Tampa Bay, 117 to 53 points. In the process have created a blueprint for the rest of the league on how to disrupt, frustrate and defeat the Buccaneers offense.
P.J WILLIAMS' TACKLE ON GODWIN WAS LEGAL
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost three key offensive pieces during Sunday night's NFC South contest, including Chris Godwin, who was later diagnosed with an ACL injury. Godwin's injury appeared to have occurred on a hit from Saints defensive back P.J Williams on a third down in the contest's first half. Williams' hit was across the middle of the field, and contact was made to Godwin's legs, preventing a first down.
Read More
After the contest, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said low hits on receivers "needs to be taken out of the game." an irate Bucs Twitter followed Brady comments, with many calling P.J Williams a dirty player and deserving of a suspension for the hit.
Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians had a different view, telling the media, the "type of hit was totally legal. One of the things we have to look at in the offseason. We're so concerned about hitting people in the head that we're getting a lot of knee injuries now because of that type of tackle. It is legal and wasn't a bad play at all."
Godwin was slow to get up after the hit and was assisted to the Buccaneers sideline. He later began running and cutting with hopes of returning to the game. He was later ruled out and diagnosed with an ACL tear.
SAINTS ARE IN A PRIME POSITION TO MAKE THE PLAYOFFS
Sitting at 6-7 going into Week 15, the Saints were on the outside looking in for the final spot in the NFC Playoffs, and though that may still be the case, New Orleans now controls their destiny over the last three weeks of the regular season.
With the victory, New Orleans jumps to a 48% chance to make the playoffs, and by winning out, the Saints would have a 98% chance of making the playoffs, essentially controlling their fate. The Black and Gold have two NFC South opponents (Panthers and Falcons) left on the schedule, following a Monday Night meeting against the Miami Dolphins.
Considering all the adversity that the Saints have faced this season, including not having their Head Coach this past Sunday due to COVID, it is quite incredible that they even find themselves in a position to make the playoffs, let alone in the middle of the hunt. Sean Payton's group has done enough to make the final three games count. Now it's up to them to finish the job.
