What Happens When the Saints' Offense Scores First in Games?

What Happens When the Saints' Offense Scores First?
Scoring offensive touchdowns on opening drives has been a conundrum for the New Orleans Saints offense.
Scoring offensive touchdowns on opening drives has been a conundrum for the New Orleans Saints offense. After fourteen games, New Orleans finding the endzone has become is a perplexing statistic for a Sean Payton-led team.
Yet, devoid of scoring touchdowns on opening possessions did not damage the Saints' chances for winning.
FiveThirtyEight's Josh Hermsmeyer offered these questions, "Does scoring first in the NFL makes you a good team? Or, do good teams score first?"
Here are three points from Hermsmeyer that relate to New Orleans?
- Does scoring first give the team an advantage with over three quarters remaining in the contests?
- Does scoring 3 points vs. 7 points help or hurt the Saints?
- Does New Orleans have a "good offense?"
About the Saints' Offense
- No offensive touchdowns on the first possession.
- 12 points on drives where New Orleans scored first.
- PFF for Week 16: Since Week 11, the Saints offense ranks 27th in EPA per play and 27th in successful play rate.
- Teams that scored first have won 63.2 percent of the time.
- New Orleans has scored first in four games and won 100% of those contests.
- The Saints are 3-7 in games they don't score first.
For Josh, scoring first doesn't correlate to if a team has a great offense, but it still increases a team's probability of winning in the NFL.
