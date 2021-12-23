Skip to main content
    •
    December 23, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    What Happens When the Saints' Offense Scores First?

    Scoring offensive touchdowns on opening drives has been a conundrum for the New Orleans Saints offense.
    Author:

    Scoring offensive touchdowns on opening drives has been a conundrum for the New Orleans Saints offense. After fourteen games, New Orleans finding the endzone has become is a perplexing statistic for a Sean Payton-led team.

    USATSI_17165378_168388561_lowres

    Yet, devoid of scoring touchdowns on opening possessions did not damage the Saints' chances for winning.

    FiveThirtyEight's Josh Hermsmeyer offered these questions, "Does scoring first in the NFL makes you a good team? Or, do good teams score first?"

    Here are three points from Hermsmeyer that relate to New Orleans?

    Read More

    1. Does scoring first give the team an advantage with over three quarters remaining in the contests?
    2. Does scoring 3 points vs. 7 points help or hurt the Saints?
    3. Does New Orleans have a "good offense?"
    New Orleans Saints kicker Brett Maher (19)

    About the Saints' Offense

    • No offensive touchdowns on the first possession.
    • 12 points on drives where New Orleans scored first.
    • PFF for Week 16: Since Week 11, the Saints offense ranks 27th in EPA per play and 27th in successful play rate.
    • Teams that scored first have won 63.2 percent of the time.
    • New Orleans has scored first in four games and won 100% of those contests.
    • The Saints are 3-7 in games they don't score first.
    Top 10 NFL Teams in Scoring First

    For Josh, scoring first doesn't correlate to if a team has a great offense, but it still increases a team's probability of winning in the NFL. 

    Read More Saints News

    USATSI_17165378_168388561_lowres
    Editorial / Opinion

    What Happens When the Saints' Offense Scores First in Games?

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17387333_168388561_lowres
    News

    Saints Have Four Players Voted to the 2022 Pro Bowl

    7 minutes ago
    USATSI_17179267_168388561_lowres
    News

    Saints TE Adam Trautman Added to the Reserve-Covid List

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_7466296_168388561_lowres
    Editorial / Opinion

    Saints vs. Dolphins Series History

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_17387941_168388561_lowres
    News

    Cam Jordan is NFC Defensive Player of Week 15

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17136323
    News

    Saints Fans Encouraged to 'BLACKOUT' the Dome on Monday Night Football

    Dec 21, 2021
    Juwan Johnson
    News

    Saints TE Juwan Johnson Sidelined, Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

    Dec 21, 2021
    USATSI_17388007_168388561_lowres
    Editorial / Opinion

    Week 15 Saints Snap Counts and Observations

    Dec 20, 2021