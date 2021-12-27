Saints Monday Roster Moves - Dolphins Game, Week 16
The New Orleans Saints announce several roster moves on Monday afternoon before they square off against the Miami Dolphins.
Signed to practice squad:
- #52 DT Braxton Hoyett,
- #54 LB Justin March-Lillard,
- #69 T Kyle Murphy,
- #91 DT Ethan Westbrooks
COVID-19 Replacement Practice Squad Gameday Activations:
- #6 QB Blake Bortles,
- #18 WR Easop Winston Jr.,
- #32 DB Bryce Thompson,
- #36 DB Jordan Miller,
- #42 LB Chase Hansen,
- #52 DT Braxton Hoyett,
- #54 LB Justin March-Lillard,
- #59 LB Sharif Finch,
- #64 G/C Will Clapp,
- #66 OL Forrest Lamp,
- #69 T Kyle Murphy,
- #80 WR Kawaan Baker,
- #86 TE Ethan Wolf,
- #91 DT Ethan Westbrooks
Placed on Reserve/COVID-19:
- #5 LB Kwon Alexander.
Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi will not be available due to COVID-19 protocols and Assistant Special Teams Coach Phil Galiano will assume his duties.
