Saints Monday Roster Moves - Dolphins Game, Week 16

The New Orleans Saints announce several roster moves on Monday afternoon before they square off against the Miami Dolphins.

Signed to practice squad:

#52 DT Braxton Hoyett,

#54 LB Justin March-Lillard,

#69 T Kyle Murphy,

#91 DT Ethan Westbrooks

COVID-19 Replacement Practice Squad Gameday Activations:

#6 QB Blake Bortles,

#18 WR Easop Winston Jr.,

#32 DB Bryce Thompson,

#36 DB Jordan Miller,

#42 LB Chase Hansen,

#52 DT Braxton Hoyett,

#54 LB Justin March-Lillard,

#59 LB Sharif Finch,

#64 G/C Will Clapp,

#66 OL Forrest Lamp,

#69 T Kyle Murphy,

#80 WR Kawaan Baker,

#86 TE Ethan Wolf,

#91 DT Ethan Westbrooks

Placed on Reserve/COVID-19:

#5 LB Kwon Alexander.

Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi will not be available due to COVID-19 protocols and Assistant Special Teams Coach Phil Galiano will assume his duties.

