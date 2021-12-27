Skip to main content
    December 27, 2021
    Saints Monday Roster Moves - Dolphins Game, Week 16

    The New Orleans Saints announce several roster moves on Monday afternoon before they square off against the Miami Dolphins.
    Signed to practice squad: 

    • #52 DT Braxton Hoyett, 
    • #54 LB Justin March-Lillard, 
    • #69 T Kyle Murphy,
    • #91 DT Ethan Westbrooks

    COVID-19 Replacement Practice Squad Gameday Activations: 

    • #6 QB Blake Bortles, 
    • #18 WR Easop Winston Jr., 
    • #32 DB Bryce Thompson, 
    • #36 DB Jordan Miller, 
    • #42 LB Chase Hansen, 
    • #52 DT Braxton Hoyett, 
    • #54 LB Justin March-Lillard, 
    • #59 LB Sharif Finch, 
    • #64 G/C Will Clapp, 
    • #66 OL Forrest Lamp, 
    • #69 T Kyle Murphy, 
    • #80 WR Kawaan Baker, 
    • #86 TE Ethan Wolf,
    • #91 DT Ethan Westbrooks

    Placed on Reserve/COVID-19: 

    • #5 LB Kwon Alexander.

    Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi will not be available due to COVID-19 protocols and Assistant Special Teams Coach Phil Galiano will assume his duties.

