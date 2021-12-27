Saints Current Playoff Scenarios for Wild Card Berth, NFL Changes Week 17 Game

The NFL have made a significant change for the New Orleans game in Week 17.

The NFL have made a significant change for several Week 17 contests, including the New Orleans Saints game. The playoff scenarios and computer permutations are everywhere!

The Saints-Panthers game is important, especially if Washington knocks-off Philadelphia in Week 17.

New Orleans will be in good position for the playoffs if Sean Payton can find a way to have rookie QB Ian Book, Alvin Kamara, and the Saints' offense pull off another stunning upset on MNF.

Changes for Sunday, January 2:

The Los Angeles Rams-Baltimore game has moved to 12:00 PM CT and remains on FOX. The Carolina-New Orleans game has moved to 3:25 PM CT and remains on FOX.

Should the Saints prevail against the Miami Dolphins on Monday night, the team's chances remain positive for postseason.

FiveThirtyEight.com NFL Prediction model gave the following results for the New Orleans Saints' playoff chances in 2022:

A. Before MNF Game

New Orleans: 53% (Make Playoffs), 0.5% (Super Bowl)

B. Defeat Dolphins (Week 16)

New Orleans: 72% (Make Playoffs), 0.7% (Super Bowl)

72% (Make Playoffs), 0.7% (Super Bowl) If the Saints lose and win in Weeks 17 & 18, their chances are at 77%

C. Defeat Carolina (Week 17)

New Orleans: 83% (Make Playoffs), 0.9% (Super Bowl)

83% (Make Playoffs), 0.9% (Super Bowl) If the Saints lose in Weeks 17 & 18, their chances fall to 20%

D. Defeat Atlanta (Week 18)

New Orleans: 100% (Make Playoffs), 2% (Super Bowl)

100% (Make Playoffs), 2% (Super Bowl) If the Saints lose Weeks 17, 18, & 18 their chances fall to 0%

E. Other Scenarios for the Saints

If New Orleans loses to Miami, but defeat Carolina and Atlanta, the team will improve their playoff chances:

Philadelphia lose to Washington and Dallas or split with both teams. Minnesota split with Green Bay and Chicago

Check out the playoff prediction models at NY Times and ESPN.

