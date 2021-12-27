Saints Current Playoff Scenarios for Wild Card Berth, NFL Changes Week 17 Game

Skip to main content
    •
    December 27, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Saints Playoff Scenarios for Wild Card Berth, NFL Changes Week 17 Game

    The NFL have made a significant change for the New Orleans game in Week 17.
    Author:

    The NFL have made a significant change for several Week 17 contests, including the New Orleans Saints game.  The playoff scenarios and computer permutations are everywhere!

    The Saints-Panthers game is important, especially if Washington knocks-off Philadelphia in Week 17.   

    New Orleans will be in good position for the playoffs if Sean Payton can find a way to have rookie QB Ian Book, Alvin Kamara, and the Saints' offense pull off another stunning upset on MNF.

    USATSI_16788346_168388561_lowres

    Changes for Sunday, January 2:

    1. The Los Angeles Rams-Baltimore game has moved to 12:00 PM CT and remains on FOX.
    2. The Carolina-New Orleans game has moved to 3:25 PM CT and remains on FOX.

    Should the Saints prevail against the Miami Dolphins on Monday night, the team's chances remain positive for postseason.

    Read More

    FiveThirtyEight.com NFL Prediction model gave the following results for the New Orleans Saints' playoff chances in 2022:

    A. Before MNF Game

    • New Orleans: 53% (Make Playoffs), 0.5% (Super Bowl)

    B. Defeat Dolphins (Week 16)

    • New Orleans: 72% (Make Playoffs), 0.7% (Super Bowl)
    • If the Saints lose and win in Weeks 17 & 18, their chances are at 77%

    C. Defeat Carolina (Week 17)

    • New Orleans: 83% (Make Playoffs), 0.9% (Super Bowl)
    • If the Saints lose in Weeks 17 & 18, their chances fall to 20%

    D. Defeat Atlanta (Week 18)

    • New Orleans: 100% (Make Playoffs), 2% (Super Bowl)
    • If the Saints lose Weeks 17, 18, & 18 their chances fall to 0% 

    E. Other Scenarios for the Saints

    If New Orleans loses to Miami, but defeat Carolina and Atlanta, the team will improve their playoff chances:

    1. Philadelphia lose to Washington and Dallas or split with both teams.
    2. Minnesota split with Green Bay and Chicago

    Check out the playoff prediction models at NY Times and ESPN.

    Dolphins-Saints Coverage From the Week

    USATSI_16788346_168388561_lowres
    Game Day

    Saints Current Playoff Scenarios for Wild Card Berth, NFL Changes Week 17 Game

    44 seconds ago
    Saints Fans
    Editorial / Opinion

    Saints Must Recapture Home Mojo

    30 minutes ago
    USATSI_16481291_168388561_lowres-1
    Editorial / Opinion

    Inside Week 16: Saints Passing Attack vs. Dolphins Pass Defense

    1 hour ago
    Sean Payton
    Game Day

    Saints, Sean Payton Must Like the Odds, Moneyline, and Prop Bets Against 'Em

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_10426238_168388561_lowres
    Game Day

    Saints Fantasy Football: Start 'em or Sit 'em in Week 16

    4 hours ago
    Alvin Kamara is Dominant
    Game Day

    Saints Pregame Report: How to Watch and Follow the Dolphins Game for Week 16

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17231136
    News

    Saints Place 2nd Starting Linebacker, 21st Player on COVID-19 List

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_12030881
    News

    Ex-Saints Elevated by Dolphins for Monday Night

    20 hours ago