Saints Current Playoff Scenarios for Wild Card Berth, NFL Changes Week 17 Game

Saints Playoff Scenarios for Wild Card Berth, NFL Changes Week 17 Game
The NFL have made a significant change for several Week 17 contests, including the New Orleans Saints game. The playoff scenarios and computer permutations are everywhere!
The Saints-Panthers game is important, especially if Washington knocks-off Philadelphia in Week 17.
New Orleans will be in good position for the playoffs if Sean Payton can find a way to have rookie QB Ian Book, Alvin Kamara, and the Saints' offense pull off another stunning upset on MNF.
Changes for Sunday, January 2:
- The Los Angeles Rams-Baltimore game has moved to 12:00 PM CT and remains on FOX.
- The Carolina-New Orleans game has moved to 3:25 PM CT and remains on FOX.
Should the Saints prevail against the Miami Dolphins on Monday night, the team's chances remain positive for postseason.
Read More
FiveThirtyEight.com NFL Prediction model gave the following results for the New Orleans Saints' playoff chances in 2022:
A. Before MNF Game
- New Orleans: 53% (Make Playoffs), 0.5% (Super Bowl)
B. Defeat Dolphins (Week 16)
- New Orleans: 72% (Make Playoffs), 0.7% (Super Bowl)
- If the Saints lose and win in Weeks 17 & 18, their chances are at 77%
C. Defeat Carolina (Week 17)
- New Orleans: 83% (Make Playoffs), 0.9% (Super Bowl)
- If the Saints lose in Weeks 17 & 18, their chances fall to 20%
D. Defeat Atlanta (Week 18)
- New Orleans: 100% (Make Playoffs), 2% (Super Bowl)
- If the Saints lose Weeks 17, 18, & 18 their chances fall to 0%
E. Other Scenarios for the Saints
If New Orleans loses to Miami, but defeat Carolina and Atlanta, the team will improve their playoff chances:
- Philadelphia lose to Washington and Dallas or split with both teams.
- Minnesota split with Green Bay and Chicago
Check out the playoff prediction models at NY Times and ESPN.
Dolphins-Saints Coverage From the Week
- Saints Place 21st Player on Reserve/COVID-19 List in Week 16
- Ex-Saints Elevated by Dolphins for Monday Night
- Saints Sunday Roster Moves: 4 Players and 1 Coach Placed on COVID-19 List
- What Chauncey Gardner-Johnson Tweeted About COVID-19 Had Saints Fans Nervous?
- Saints All-Pros at Linebacker, Right Tackle Landed on COVID-19 List
- Saints Injury Report - Friday, Dec. 24 (Week 16)
- Saints Rushing Attack vs. Dolphins Run Defense
- Saints Podcast: Big Bucs Win, Surging Dolphins Ahead
- Report: Saints Add More to Reserve-Covid List, Sign a Veteran Quarterback
- Malcolm Jenkins Among 9 Saints Placed on COVID-19 Reserve List
- Saints Should Look to an Old Friend for QB Insurance
- Rookie QB Ian Book to Start Against Dolphins
- First Look: Dolphins vs. Saints
- Saints Thursday Injury Report for Week 16
- Saints and the NFC Playoff Picture: Week 16
- What Happens When the Saints' Offense Scores First?
- 3 Takeaways from the Saints Shutout of the Bucs
- Watch: Saints Quarterback Jameis Winston's 'Rocker Board' Knee Rehab Workouts
- Saints Fans Encouraged to 'BLACKOUT' Caesars Superdome on MNF
- Saints Have Four Players Headed to the 2022 Pro Bowl
- Saints-Dolphins Series History