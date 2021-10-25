Week 7 Saints Pregame Report: How to Watch and Follow

The Saints and Seahawks get to play on the national stage to close out Week 7 of the NFL schedule at Lumen Field.

The Saints didn't play on Sunday, but have a date with the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football to put a wrap on Week 7 across the NFL. New Orleans (3-2) enters Lumen Field fresh off a bye week and appears to be getting healthier at the right time to try to start a midseason run, but Seattle (2-4) is a team staring at the bottom rung of the NFC West and desperately needs this game. We'll see who the hungrier team is as the game unfolds.

All-Time Series: Saints lead all-time regular series 8-6, but the Seahawks have won two postseason matchups against New Orleans (2010 and 2013). The Saints have won four of the past five matchups.

Where to Watch: ESPN (7:15 p.m. CT), Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters (field reporter)

Where to Stream: Fubo, NFL Mobile, Saints App, ESPN App

Where to Listen: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller (sideline reporter); National Radio on Westwood One with Kevin Harlan and Kurt Warner; SIRIUS: 81 (NO), 83 (SEA), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (NO), 225 (SEA), National (88) | SXM App: 822 (NO), 828 (SEA), 88 (National)

Referee: Shawn Hochuli

Current Lines: Saints -2.5 (O/U at 43.5)

Jersey Combo: White Jerseys, Black Pants

Last 5 Matchups

9/22/19 - Saints 33, Seahawks 27

10/30/16 - Saints 25, Seahawks 20

1/11/14 - Seahawks 23, Saints 15 (NFC Divisional)

12/2/13 - Seahawks 34, Saints 7

1/8/11 - Seahawks 41, Saints 36 (NFC Wild Card)

Saints Storylines

One of the biggest things to pay close attention to is the weather, for starters. Expect cloudy skies with some off and on showers tonight. Sean Payton pointed to a few things during his Saturday press conference.

"We've had the wet ball stuff going," Payton said. "We've played there before in inclement weather, certainly it sounds like more. I think the wind is a big factor here. The rain can be. We talk about it everyday. You understand how your game shifts oftentimes, it's not unusual for the weather. We're seeing the same forecast (as you guys) every day."

Not having Dwayne Washington (neck) in the lineup, so that means you should see one of the standard practice elevations be Lamar Miller or Ryquell Armstead in addition to having Devine Ozigbo possibly being more active. Naturally, Ty Montgomery could flex into that spot some if needed.

Speaking of moves, expect a good bit of roster shuffling today as the Saints look to get back several key players in the lineup. Many were designated to return this week to open the 21-day window to be put on the active roster, so it'll be interesting to see who gets called up and plays on Monday night. Tre'Quan Smith and Marcus Davenport would be two of the most likely ones to pay close attention to.

