Week 16: Saints Inactives

The Saints are once again looking to wrap up the NFC South, as they host the Vikings on a special Christmas Day edition of football.

Merry Christmas to each and every one of you! We get to witness some special NFL action on Friday, as the Saints host the Vikings for the final regular season game inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. New Orleans is looking to clinch a fourth straight NFC South crown and has been in that position for the past two weeks, but has failed to get it. Here's how things shape out on the inactive report for Week 16.

S Marcus Williams (ankle)

LB Kaden Elliss

OL Nick Easton (concussion)

OL Andrus Peat (ankle)

DT Malcom Brown (calf)

DE Trey Hendrickson (neck)

Both Williams and Easton were ruled out on the team's final injury report. Tre'Quan Smith was also on there, but it was later announced that he was going on injured reserve with his ankle injury. In a corresponding move, the Saints activated Marquez Callaway. Meanwhile, Hendrickson (neck), Peat (ankle), and Brown (calf) were all questionable entering the game. Brown was testing something in pregame, but it did not appear to go well.

In other moves, New Orleans also elevated Lil'Jordan Humphrey from the practice squad and signed Austin Carr to the active roster from the practice squad on Thursday, waiving Tommylee Lewis and Patrick Omameh. Jameis Winston also returns from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

While you wait for kickoff, please be sure to check out our pregame report and tune in to our Facebook page for our live show.