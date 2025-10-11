3 Bold Predictions For Week 6 Saints-Patriots - Including Score Projection
The New Orleans Saints got out to a 0-4 start to the season, but three of their four losses were rather competitive. It seemed like it was only a matter of time before the Saints cracked through and secured their first win of the season.
In Week 5, the Saints took the win against the New York Giants to earn the first victory of Kellen Moore's head coaching career. Now, New Orleans has a bit of momentum as it rolls into a Week 6 matchup with Drake Maye and the New England Patriots.
Here are three bold predictions for Week 6's matchup between the Saints and Patriots:
Prediction: Spencer Rattler throws for 200 yards and 2 touchdowns
The Patriots have struggled to defend the pass all season and star cornerback Christian Gonzalez recently tweaked his hamstring in practice. If Gonzalez plays, it likely won't be at 100 percent. But if he doesn't play, Spencer Rattler and the offense should be able to get some good work done.
Rattler has looked solid this year. With Taysom Hill back, the offense is even more dangerous. Rattler and the offense should be looking to throw the ball, especially considering the fact that Alvin Kamara has battled an injury all week. It wouldn't be surprising to see him throw for 200 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Prediction: Cameron Jordan and Carl Granderson combine for 3 sacks
Drake Maye has been impressive this year, but his offensive line hasn't been. Maye has been sacked 17 times in five games and the Saints have a dominant pair of pass rushers who could get after Maye.
With Chase Young back, there's going to be slightly less pressure on Carl Granderson and Cameron Jordan. As a result, these two should be able to feast on a struggling Patriots offense line. They could combine for 3 sacks on Maye.
Final score prediction: Patriots 27, Saints 20
Despite these positives for the Saints, they likely won't be able to hang with the Patriots. Rattler should excel, but it wouldn't matter in the grand scheme of things. Maye has been really good this year and he should be even better than projected against a bad Saints defense.
The Patriots should win this game rather handedly, but a one score game feels right. Maye and the offense will be able to drop a few touchdowns on the Saints early, forcing New Orleans to play from behind.
More NFL: Here's What Potential Saints Chris Olave Trade Could Look Like