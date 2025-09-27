3 Players to Watch in Week 4 New Orleans Saints Vs. Buffalo Bills
The New Orleans Saints have gotten off to a horrendous start this year. They were competitive in Week 1 and Week 2, losing by one possession in each contest. In Week 3, the Saints were destroyed by the Seattle Seahawks.
Heading into Week 4, the Saints are set to face their toughest opponent yet: the loaded Buffalo Bills.
The Bills might be the best team in football this year and the Saints might be the worst team in football. This is destined to be a blowout.
But if the Saints want to pull up the upset of the year, it's going to ride on the shoulders of a few stars.
Here are three players to watch for the Saints in Week 4:
DE Cameron Jordan
The Bills do a lot of their work on offense on the ground, especially in the red zone. The pair of Josh Allen and James Cook has a tendency to dominate opposing defenses.
This means the leader of the Saints defense, Cameron Jordan, is going to need to be at his best to help stop the run game. Obviously, Jordan can't do it by himself, but his ability to plug the running lanes is going to be crucial. The Saints need him to be dominant in the red zone, as they have a chance if they can hold Buffalo to field goals instead of touchdowns.
QB Spencer Rattler
The Bills are dominant, so the most likely outcome is they'll take the lead early in the game. This would put the ball in the Saints' court, putting the pressure on Spencer Rattler and the offense.
Rattler has been forced to throw the ball a lot this year already. That's likely going to continue this week.
The Saints' ability to stay in the game is going to ride on Rattler's shoulders.
WR Chris Olave
This one pairs right alongside Rattler.
Chris Olave is the heart of the Saints' offense when he's healthy. If they're going to be forced to throw the ball a lot, the pressure is going to be on Olave to make plays. He's the clear top wide receiver on New Orleans' offense, which makes him a crucial piece in a potential upset.
Olave has received a lot of attention this year, but that should continue this week. It wouldn't be surprising to see the star wide receiver get 12 to 15 targets against the Bills. The game could rely on what he does with those targets.
