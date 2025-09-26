Saints-Chiefs Trade Involving Star WR Could Make Sense For KC's Offense
The New Orleans Saints are seemingly headed for a stressful trade deadline that might include a few blockbuster trades.
New Orleans could look to move on from star players like Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave, and Cameron Jordan. Of the three, Olave might be the most valuable player to be moved. There's a chance he could net a top draft pick if the Saints trade him.
John Sigler of Touchdown Wire recently put together a blockbuster trade proposal that would send Olave to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a 2026 first round pick, projected at the back end of Round 1.
Chiefs might be the top landing spot in a deal for Chris Olave
"Olave has a year left on his contract after the Saints picked up his option for 2026, so any team trading for him would be on the hook for his $15.5 million salary cap hit next season," Sigler wrote. "He's going to be seeking a multiyear contract extension worth twice that. Trading him now would give his new team time to see how he performs in their offense and decide whether to extend him. So what could the Saints get for him? Olave's injury history is a major concern, but not enough to discourage a playoff team or an offense with an established quarterback.
"One comparison might be AJ Brown, a former first-round pick who the Tennessee Titans traded for a package of first- and third-round picks (Nos. 18 and 101). Through his first three seasons Brown appeared in 43 games, catching 185 passes for 2,995 yards with 139 first downs and 24 touchdowns."
The Saints would certainly take a deal for Olave if they're netting a first-round pick. Olave seemingly has no future with the team, as it doesn't seem likely that he signs a contract extension.
For the Chiefs, this is the kind of trade that bolsters their offense to the level it needs to be. Olave could be an elite-level wide receiver on the Chiefs. His usage would stay the same, but he'd be the top target on an Andy Reid offense.
The Chiefs might not be willing to part ways with a first-round pick, but if they want to win the Super Bowl this year, they might need to. Adding Olave would be the huge move that Kansas City needs to make.
More NFL: Saints Fantasy Football Star Under Fire Ahead Of Week 4