5 Holiday Gifts Saints Fans Are Praying To Receive From The Franchise In 2025
After Monday's 34-0 loss to the Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints fans are looking ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft and next season. The Who Dat Nation is making their Christmas lists and hoping someone hears their prayers to bring back Peace, Joy, and Winning to the Big Easy after another disappointing season.
Here are the five gift ideas and one bonus item the Who Dat Nation has been clamoring for from the franchise during this Holiday Season:
Make The Right Draft Pick
Based on the current NFL standings, the New Orleans Saints (5-10) are projected to have the tenth overall selection behind the Chicago Bears (4-11). Could the edge rushers Nic Scourton out of Texas A&M or Penn State's Ed Abdul be available? Or does the New Orleans brass select Derek Carr's heir? We have plenty to discuss before April.
Winning Head Coach
Following Dennis Allen's departure, Saints fans want a proven leader with a creative approach to take over the coaching position. Potential candidates include Ben Johnson (Lions OC), Aaron Glenn (Lions DC), Joe Brady (Bills OC), and Brian Flores (Vikings DC).
All are excellent choices who could bring a fresh perspective and a winning mentality to New Orleans. However, Chicago may be more enticing for Johnson, with young quarterback Caleb Williams ready for grooming.
Also, Glenn or Flores can do wonders revamping the Saints defensive unit. If Loomis remains the general manager, he could promote Darren Rizzi to the spot. Most likely, the Saints will have a new leader in 2025. Who? We shall see.
Elite Quarterback
Derek Carr's tenure with the Saints has been a letdown for many fans because of his injuries and inconsistent performance these two seasons. The fans yearn for elite quarterback play to elevate the offense back to the postseason.
Who Dats have suggested pursuing a more mobile quarterback through the draft or making a trade - but for who? We'll hash out the potential targets after the New Year. Right now, it's high on the list.
Playoff Team
After a disappointing 2024 season, the Saints missed the playoffs for the fourth season in a row. The postseason is a must for 2025-26. The team's seven-game losing streak in 2024 left a bitter taste, and supporters hope for a significant turnaround to put the Saints back in the playoff picture.
Healthy Team
Injuries have plagued the Saints all year, affecting key players and disrupting team chemistry. Fans emphasize the importance of a healthy roster, recognizing that a fully fit squad is crucial for sustained success throughout the grueling NFL season. Finding depth along the offensive and defensive lines should also be a priority.
New Executive Leadership?
We understand and list it as a bonus wish. Recently, a change in the front office has been the most significant demand from fans for the Holidays. Calls for long-time general manager Mickey Loomis to find a new position within the organization are mounting.
There's a belief that a fresh perspective from leadership is necessary to guide the Saints back to prominence. Supporters are advocating for a diverse and thorough search for coaching and front-office positions to ensure the best possible outcome for the franchise.
It once was considered highly doubtful that Mrs. Benson would consider making a personnel move in the front office until the circumstances surrounding the firing of Dennis Allen surfaced. Her meetings with players and involvement in the process were critical for removing the head coach. Will there be a shake-up at the top? We shall see.
Enjoy Your Holidays Saints Fans
Overall, the Saints fans are outside stakeholders in the franchise. A complete overhaul heading into 2025 is doubtful. For the fan's continued support, Mrs. Benson and her team must prioritize how to return to the playoffs and recapture the franchise's success.
Two games remain for the season, Who Dats! Enjoy them as much as possible before the upcoming offseason. It is expected to be an active one while addressing your desires for the future of the New Orleans Saints franchise.
Happy Holidays, Who Dat Nation!
Be sure you follow on X (Twitter) @KTMOZE and @SaintsNews to never miss another Saints breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST - KYLE T. MOSLEY, HOST