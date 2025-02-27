Abdul Carter To Saints? How Star Prospect's Injury Could Help New Orleans
Entering this week, the Saints weren't viewed as realistic candidates to land Abdul Carter in the 2025 NFL Draft. And they still aren't, as Carter arguably is the top prospect in the class and New Orleans owns the ninth-overall pick.
But things changed at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, and now it's easier for Saints fans to dream about landing the Penn State product.
Carter, a candidate to go first overall to the Tennessee Titans, is dealing with a foot injury that was discovered during a medical evaluation at the combine. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but recent reports indicate he won't require surgery.
"After consulting with doctors again this morning, the plan is for Abdul Carter to work out at his Pro Day and not have surgery," NFL Media's Ian Rapoport wrote Thursday on the X platform. "He has reported no pain for what is a small stress reaction in his foot. The belief is, despite the scare, he should be ok."
That's an encouraging update, but it should be taken with a grain of salt. We can't rule out Carter's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, sugarcoating his client's situation with the draft under two months away.
Even if Carter eventually needs surgery, it's highly unlikely he'd slip all the way to the No. 9 pick. But what if he slips to the No. 5 or No. 6, thus opening the door for the Saints to trade up? It's not a crazy suggestion.
With all that said, the Saints arguably have greater needs to address in the draft, including quarterback and offensive tackle. But if they have a chance to move up and draft Carter, they should take it.
