Aging Saints Star Called Fantasy Football 'Must Have'
The New Orleans Saints might not have a lot to look forward to this season, but there could still be a few player on the team's offense that could put together solid fantasy football seasons.
Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave are the top two playmakers on the Saints. When they're healthy, they're incredible pieces on offense, but even better fantasy football picks.
Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report recently listed Kamara as one of the fantasy football "must-haves" ahead of the 2025 season. Kamara is projected to be picked significantly later in drafts than he typically is.
"On a scale of one to 10, the fantasy excitement level surrounding the New Orleans Saints offense is about negative-six," Davenport wrote. "The near-certainty that the Saints are going to be bad has impacted the ADP of a number of players in the Big Easy, including running back Alvin Kamara. New Saints head coach Kellen Moore told reporters the 29-year-old is going to be one of the cornerstones of the team's offense this year.
"The Saints struggled mightily on offense for much of the 2024 season, but that didn't stop Kamara from setting a career high in rushing yards or catching 68 passes. He also finished ninth in PPR points among running backs and fifth in fantasy points per game."
Kamara is always going to be a consistent fantasy running back for as long as his snap count is high. Even with a struggling Saints offense, Kamara is going to carry the load for the rushing attack while also looking to catch 50 or 60 passes this season.
With young quarterback play, Kamara could be leaned on in the passing game in the same way he was during the later years of Drew Brees' career.
More NFL: NFL Writer Reveals 'Worst Case Scenario' For Saints Offense