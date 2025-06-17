Saints News Network

NFL Writer Reveals 'Worst Case Scenario' For Saints Offense

The Saints are backed into a corner with one of the worst offenses in football this season.

Zach Pressnell

May 10, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore talks with defensive coordinator Brandon Staley during rookie minicamp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
May 10, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore talks with defensive coordinator Brandon Staley during rookie minicamp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints offense is fighting an uphill battle for success this season. The three quarterbacks expected to compete for the starting job, Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener, and Tyler Shough, have never shown true potential at the NFL level. All three appear to be career backups at best.

First year head coach Kellen Moore is fighting quite an uphill battle this season.

Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine recently revealed the "worst-case scenario" for the Saints offense would be a poor performance from the offensive line that would make it hard to tell if the team has a franchise quarterback on the roster.

"Having a young offensive line in front of a young quarterback can be the foundation for a strong future. It can also be an unmitigated disaster," Ballentine wrote. "That's what Moore is going to have to navigate. The offensive line could be breaking in three starters at new positions. That means center Erik McCoy and right guard Cesar Ruiz are the only sure things up front.

"If the offensive line doesn't provide adequate protection, then it's going to be hard to tell if Shough or Rattler can be the quarterback of the future. That means a wasted year for the entire offense and few things to be excited about in 2026."

This would absolutely be the worst case scenario.

If the offensive line is so bad that the quarterback doesn't have a chance to succeed, the Saints might be forced to run it back with a similar quarterback room next season.

The Saints aren't going to be Super Bowl contenders this season either way. They need to find out if Shough, Rattler, or Haener could be the next franchise guy in New Orleans. Even if they find out that none of the three are talented enough to win games, it's better to know than to be left questioning.

Zach Pressnell
