Biggest Winners, Losers From Saints' Embarrassing Week 3 Loss

Zach Pressnell

Aug 14, 2025; Carson, CA, USA; A New Orleans Saints helmet on the field during a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints were crushed by the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3. It was one of the more lopsided games of the season, as the Seahawks dominated their way to a 38-6 halftime lead over the Saints. By the time the final whistle sounded, head coach Kellen Moore's team had lost by a final score of 44-13.

There were a lot of big losers from this contest. The Saints certainly didn't put together a good showing, but still, there was at least one bright spot on the field.

Who are the biggest winners and losers from the Saints' crushing Week 3 loss?

Biggest Loser No. 1: Head coach Kellen Moore

The first loser of the game is obvious. The Saints weren't ready to go when the game kicked off. Special teams was a disaster, as the Saints surrendered a punt return touchdown and had a punt blocked in their first two possessions of the game.

Mistakes like this come back on the coaching staff, which is a direct reflection of Coach Moore. The Saints weren't prepared for the game, and they're going to need to make some huge changes going forward or else it'll be more of the same.

Biggest Winner No. 1: QB Spencer Rattler

New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattle
Sep 21, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) throws the ball during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Despite the crushing loss, Spencer Rattler looked solid. He looked decent in Week 1, but turned his play to a new level in Week 2. In Week 3, the Saints' starting quarterback looked accurate and decisive for the most part. He finished the game 28 for 39 with a touchdown, an interception, and 218 passing yards.

Rattler wasn't given much of a chance with the special teams mistakes early in the game, but he still looked solid. The Saints' starting quarterback is slowly beginning to look like a potential franchise signal-caller.

Biggest Loser No. 2: Saints fans

Saints fans were the biggest losers of the game. The fans wait all week to watch their favorite team play on the big stage, but the team wasn't prepared, and that's an insult to the fanbase.

The product on the field has to be better going forward. The fans deserve a better product. This team might not be a Super Bowl contender due to the lack of talent on the roster, but they need to be better for the fans. Trailing 38-6 at halftime is unacceptable.

ZACH PRESSNELL

