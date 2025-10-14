Bills Getting Trade Buzz As Fit For Saints Star WR
The New Orleans Saints seem bound to be big time sellers at the trade deadline. They have multiple top players who could be thrown on the trade block. Their season is also practically over after beginning the year 1-5.
Alvin Kamara has dominated headlines for the Saints this season. He's one of the top running backs who could be traded and there's no shortage of suitors looking to add a running back with Kamara's abilities. But wide receiver Chris Olave is the Saints' most valuable asset.
Olave could be traded for a second-round pick this season. If it wasn't for all his health concerns, the wide receiver would likely be able to net the Saints a first round pick. Either way, he's valuable and the Saints need to use that to their advantage.
Gilbert McGregor of Sporting News recently suggested the Saints could trade Olave to the Buffalo Bills. This idea surprisingly makes sense for all parties involved.
Chris Olave to the Bills would make sense for all parties involved
"There are real health concerns, but Olave has proven that when he's on the field, he is a guy. It's just his fourth NFL season, and he opened his career with two consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. He likely would have turned in a third had he not been limited to eight games in 2024," McGregor wrote. "The Saints appear often on the list because the franchise is in flux. Movement and a rebuild could open the door for players to become available."
The Bills have some talent on offense, but they desperately need more. While Josh Allen and company can be dominant at times, there are other times when the offense can fall flat. They don't have a true No. 1 wide receiver, so a deal for a star like Olave would make perfect sense.
For the Saints, this idea would net them a solid draft pick and push them further toward the rebuild they're heading for.
For Olave, this trade would get him off a losing team and onto a winning team. It's likely every player's goal to win the Super Bowl and being traded to the Bills would give the star wide receiver a chance to do that.
More NFL: Saints All-Pro Veteran Floated As Trade Target For Desperate Eagles