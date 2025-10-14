Saints News Network

Bills Getting Trade Buzz As Fit For Saints Star WR

The Saints could be moving on from Chris Olave this season...

Zach Pressnell

Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Detailed view of Buffalo Bills helmet on the field prior to the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Detailed view of Buffalo Bills helmet on the field prior to the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints seem bound to be big time sellers at the trade deadline. They have multiple top players who could be thrown on the trade block. Their season is also practically over after beginning the year 1-5.

Alvin Kamara has dominated headlines for the Saints this season. He's one of the top running backs who could be traded and there's no shortage of suitors looking to add a running back with Kamara's abilities. But wide receiver Chris Olave is the Saints' most valuable asset.

Olave could be traded for a second-round pick this season. If it wasn't for all his health concerns, the wide receiver would likely be able to net the Saints a first round pick. Either way, he's valuable and the Saints need to use that to their advantage.

Gilbert McGregor of Sporting News recently suggested the Saints could trade Olave to the Buffalo Bills. This idea surprisingly makes sense for all parties involved.

Chris Olave to the Bills would make sense for all parties involved

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olav
Oct 12, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) runs for a gain past New England Patriots safety Craig Woodson (31) during the second quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

"There are real health concerns, but Olave has proven that when he's on the field, he is a guy. It's just his fourth NFL season, and he opened his career with two consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. He likely would have turned in a third had he not been limited to eight games in 2024," McGregor wrote. "The Saints appear often on the list because the franchise is in flux. Movement and a rebuild could open the door for players to become available."

The Bills have some talent on offense, but they desperately need more. While Josh Allen and company can be dominant at times, there are other times when the offense can fall flat. They don't have a true No. 1 wide receiver, so a deal for a star like Olave would make perfect sense.

For the Saints, this idea would net them a solid draft pick and push them further toward the rebuild they're heading for.

For Olave, this trade would get him off a losing team and onto a winning team. It's likely every player's goal to win the Super Bowl and being traded to the Bills would give the star wide receiver a chance to do that.

Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

