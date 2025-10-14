Saints News Network

Saints All-Pro Veteran Floated As Trade Target For Desperate Eagles

The Saints could look to trade Cameron Jordan at the trade deadline...

Zach Pressnell

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook runs the ball during first half action of the Bills home game against the New Orleans Saints in Orchard Park on Sept. 28, 2025. Saints Cameron Jordan reaches out to tackle him.
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook runs the ball during first half action of the Bills home game against the New Orleans Saints in Orchard Park on Sept. 28, 2025. Saints Cameron Jordan reaches out to tackle him. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints are likely headed for a longer rebuild than anybody seemed to think. They're one of the worst teams in football this year and the team isn't showing too many signs of life.

As a result, the Saints might look to sell at the trade deadline. They have plenty of potential options to throw on the trade block, including young stars Chris Olave and Carl Granderson. They could also look to trade veterans like Cameron Jordan and Alvin Kamara. Either way, they're expected to be quite active this year.

Olivia Reiner of the Philadelphia Inquirer recently listed Jordan as a potential fit for the Philadelphia Eagles after edge rusher Za'Darius Smith opted to retire in the middle of the season.

Cameron Jordan could fit with Eagles after Za'Darius Smith's retirement

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jorda
Oct 5, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) warms up prior to the game against the New York Giants at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

"Would the 1-5 New Orleans Saints be willing to make a deal within the NFC to move eight-time Pro Bowler Cameron Jordan? Seeing him suit up for another team would have been like watching Brandon Graham play outside of Philadelphia, given that Jordan has spent all 15 seasons of his NFL career with the Saints," Reiner wrote. "Still, ESPN listed Jordan as a player who could potentially be available in a trade as the deadline approaches.

"Perhaps he wants a chance to compete for a Super Bowl before he retires. Jordan is the oldest player on the list at 36 and is in the final year of his contract, but he still has some juice left as a pass rusher. He has 2½ sacks (second-most on the Saints) and 13 pressures (tied for second) in six games this season, according to Next Gen Stats."

Trading Jordan makes a lot of sense for the Saints, even though he's been loyal to the team for his career. He's coming to the end of his NFL career and the Saints should try to get any value they can for him. If that means trading him for a seventh round pick, that's what they should do.

The Eagles desperately need to add defensive line talent after Smith's retirement. The defense was already struggling this year, so Smith's retirement is only going to make it worse. Philadelphia can't afford to continue losing this year, which makes a trade much more likely.

More NFL: Saints' Breakout Star Getting Buzz As Trade Fit For Eagles

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries, reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News