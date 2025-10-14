Saints All-Pro Veteran Floated As Trade Target For Desperate Eagles
The New Orleans Saints are likely headed for a longer rebuild than anybody seemed to think. They're one of the worst teams in football this year and the team isn't showing too many signs of life.
As a result, the Saints might look to sell at the trade deadline. They have plenty of potential options to throw on the trade block, including young stars Chris Olave and Carl Granderson. They could also look to trade veterans like Cameron Jordan and Alvin Kamara. Either way, they're expected to be quite active this year.
Olivia Reiner of the Philadelphia Inquirer recently listed Jordan as a potential fit for the Philadelphia Eagles after edge rusher Za'Darius Smith opted to retire in the middle of the season.
Cameron Jordan could fit with Eagles after Za'Darius Smith's retirement
"Would the 1-5 New Orleans Saints be willing to make a deal within the NFC to move eight-time Pro Bowler Cameron Jordan? Seeing him suit up for another team would have been like watching Brandon Graham play outside of Philadelphia, given that Jordan has spent all 15 seasons of his NFL career with the Saints," Reiner wrote. "Still, ESPN listed Jordan as a player who could potentially be available in a trade as the deadline approaches.
"Perhaps he wants a chance to compete for a Super Bowl before he retires. Jordan is the oldest player on the list at 36 and is in the final year of his contract, but he still has some juice left as a pass rusher. He has 2½ sacks (second-most on the Saints) and 13 pressures (tied for second) in six games this season, according to Next Gen Stats."
Trading Jordan makes a lot of sense for the Saints, even though he's been loyal to the team for his career. He's coming to the end of his NFL career and the Saints should try to get any value they can for him. If that means trading him for a seventh round pick, that's what they should do.
The Eagles desperately need to add defensive line talent after Smith's retirement. The defense was already struggling this year, so Smith's retirement is only going to make it worse. Philadelphia can't afford to continue losing this year, which makes a trade much more likely.
