Saints Lose Pair Of Key Contributors To Season-Ending Injuries
The New Orleans Saints have struggled all season long. Their offense hasn't been able to put together consistent drives over the course of the season. Spencer Rattler has looked good for the Saints, to the surprise of many, but the Saints are facing some unfortunate issues after Week 7.
In Week 7's contest against the Chicago Bears, the Saints lost a few players to injuries. Backup running back Kendre Miller suffered a knee injury that sidelined him for the rest of the contest.
Miller's knee injury was diagnosed as a torn ACL on Monday, promptly ending his season before he could gain too much steam, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. It's a crushing injury for a talented, young running back who was looking very good early on.
Over the course of the last few weeks, Alvin Kamara had been involved in trade talks, so Miller was helping carry some more of the load on offense. Miller had carried the ball 47 times for 193 yards and a touchdown before his injury. He looked good for the most part.
And he wasn't the team's only crushing Week 7 injury.
Kendre Miller wasn't the only season-ending injury for the Saints this week
Starting center Erik McCoy was also injured. On Monday, it was revealed that McCoy suffered a season ending torn biceps injury, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. McCoy is set to undergo surgery.
McCoy is the anchor on the Saints' offensive line. He's been a huge piece of the puzzle that's allowed Rattler to work comfortably in the Saints' offense. McCoy missed some time with injuries last season, too, which is crushing considering how dominant he is whenever he's on the field.
The Saints' offense has struggled mightily this season already. Losing this pair of contributors will make it that much harder for Rattler and company to get going.
The Saints can't afford for Rattler to take steps backward this season, especially if there are people in the front office and on the coaching staff who consider him a candidate to be their franchise quarterback. These two losses crush the Saints, but New Orleans needs to do what it can to replace them as soon as possible.
