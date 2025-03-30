Blockbuster Saints Trade Prediction Sees New Orleans Land No. 2 Pick
The New Orleans Saints have put together a solid offseason, but it's far from over. In fact, the NFL Draft could be the most important event of New Orleans' offseason. The Saints currently hold the No. 9 pick in the first round.
There have been rumors the Saints could look to trade up to pick No. 1 or pick No. 2 in order to land a quarterback to eventually be Derek Carr's successor.
Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport predicts the Saints will actually land a deal to acquire the No. 2 pick from the Cleveland Browns. Davenport pitched a hypothetical deal which would send the No. 2 pick and a 2025 4th round pick to the Saints in exchange for pick No. 9, a 2025 3rd round pick, and a 2026 1st round pick.
"Frankly, the Saints should be hitting the reset button—stockpiling picks and enduring a “down” year in order to help get out of their cap nightmare," Davenport wrote. "But New Orleans general manager Mickey Loomis has made it clear he doesn’t view the Saints as a rebuilding team. Derek Carr is barely a short-term option under center, let alone a long-term one. If New Orleans believes in Sanders, a move this aggressive wouldn’t be out of character for the franchise."
It doesn't seem as though the Browns are selecting a quarterback with the No. 2 pick, so trading down would make the most sense for them.
For the Saints, it could be hard to stomach losing next year's first round pick in the deal. If next season is anything like last season, the Saints will want to have their first round pick.
Still, landing the No. 2 pick and selecting Colorado's Shedeur Sanders to be the team's quarterback of the future would be quite an exciting move. The Saints would be much better off with Sanders in their quarterback room than not.
