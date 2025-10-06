Blockbuster Saints Trade Speculation Heating Up After Week 5 Win
The New Orleans Saints have gotten off to quite a bad start this season, but they recently secured their first win of the season. New Orleans took home a 26-14 victory over the New York Giants.
But the Saints are still very likely going to sell and trade some stars this year. They're rebuilding right now and opting to sell at the trade deadline would help push this along. Last year, they made a handful of rebuilding moves at the trade deadline, but they could be even more aggressive this season, as players like Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave gain steam as trade candidates.
FanSided's Chris Landers recently suggested the Saints would trade Kamara following their Week 5 win over the Giants.
Kendre Miller looks to be Alvin Kamara's successor in New Orleans
"Kamara's workload has steadily decreased in recent weeks, as New Orleans shares the rushing load with TCU product Kendre Miller," Landers wrote. "Yes, the Saints just signed him to a new deal last year, and yes, this team has been loath to actually admit that it needs to rebuild, but that sure feels like some sort of writing on the wall.
"Kamara has one year remaining on his contract after this one at over $18 million. He's still a useful player at age 30, but he's not the superstar he once was, and there's virtually no chance he'll be part of the next competitive Saints team. New Orleans should do whatever it can to get some value in return now while he still has more team control (and is one year younger), although given Mickey Loomis' track record, who knows."
Kamara makes sense as a trade chip for the Saints, but Kendre Miller's emergence as the backup running back only adds fuel to the trade speculation fire. In Week 5, Miller had two more carries than Kamara, along with 14 more rushing yards. This comes a week after Miller's big day against the Buffalo Bills.
At the end of the day, trading Kamara makes a lot of sense for a few reasons. The Saints already have his successor and it's unlikely Kamara will still be a solid option by the time New Orleans is competing again. A trade seems inevitable.
More NFL: Saints Star WR Generating Trade Buzz With Breakout Performance