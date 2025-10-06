Saints Star WR Generating Trade Buzz With Breakout Performance
The New Orleans Saints are one of the worst teams in football this year, but they recently secured the first win of their season and the first win in Kellen Moore's head coaching career. In Week 5, the Saints played host to the struggling New York Giants and Spencer Rattler sent them home sad. Rattler looked excellent en route to the win, likely earning himself a few more weeks as the team's starting signal caller.
But the Saints are still one of the worst teams in football. They're likely heading for three or four wins on the season, and the future doesn't look too bright, either. The Saints will likely lean into a big rebuild in the coming weeks, potentially opting to trade a handful of star players in exchange for younger talent and a lot of draft capital.
Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave are likely the top two trade candidates on the team. Players like Trevor Penning, Cameron Jordan, and Pete Werner could make sense as trade chips, too.
But the Saints recently saw another trade candidate emerge with a breakout game in Week 5.
Rashid Shaheed's breakout game could spark more trade buzz
Wide receiver Rashid Shaheed could be a potential trade option for the Saints, and he made a big impression against the Giants.
While Olave was targeted 11 times, it was Shaheed who made the big play. Shaheed caught an 87-yard touchdown pass from Rattler to close the gap on the Giants in the second quarter. He finished the game with four catches for over 100 yards and the touchdown.
Shaheed's big play ability is his best trait. He's likely a very intriguing trade chip for teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Houston Texans this year. These teams need wide receiver help and Shaheed would provide them the big play weapon they all desperately need.
There's been growing trade speculation involving Shaheed this year, but it's likely going to heat up after this big game. Shaheed hadn't shown his big play ability yet this year until this Week 5 performance. It wouldn't be surprising to see the wide receiver moved in the coming weeks.
